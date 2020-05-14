Is Chamisa part of the plan?

Opinion / Columnist

The Editor,There is something particularly unusual about Mamombe etl story. Torture is a standard investigative technique of most African countries' intelligence services and police, as the human rights organizations have documented many times over the years. What is somewhat unusual is that Nelson Chamisa stood up in front of the hospital where the victims laid down in excruciating pain and accused the police of assaulting young female activists.My first doubt comes from the fact that Chamisa stands in front of the hospital where the victims of torture are being treated. Think about it, if these activists' lives were in danger a few hours ago, why would their leader go in front of the camera and expose the hospital where they are receiving treatment if he was not part to the plan?I will never support torture but I will also not allow—spectacular daylight kidnapping by unidentified actors on the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe cloud my mind. Anyone with a little bit of common sense will know that any citizen who has been abducted by secret service agents will not open their mouth to describe hours of torture at the hands of security services. Honestly, in our culture, a young girl demonstrating or narrating to Chamisa how she was tied up and her nipples being sucked and gun being shoved up her anal. Maybe I have completely lost touch with reality.My second doubt came as I observed the G40 jumping into the bandwagon, throwing all sorts of insults at Emmerson Mnangagwa and accusing the government. This to me is targeted at the international community audience, with no doubt.My last doubt comes from the claim made by the girls. They say they heard their abductors talking to the highest officials in the country. Whose voice did they hear on the other side, Mnangagwa? Please help me, I don't think Mnangagwa is that careless and that stupid.I have seen candid responses from other people like Tshinga Dube, Douglas Mwonzora, etc. Their responses are measured, condemn the heinous act but respect the process to unearth what happened. We have law and enforcement in Zimbabwe, and International Commission of Jurists (ICJ). If we feel Zimbabwe government is failing us and have evidence that the state agents are violating Convention Against Torture, then why not approach the ICJ with concrete proof? How is constantly making noise and threats helping the situation?I have always worried that once the international community response with generous donations, we will not here of another abduction, torture, or beating until the so-called human rights and opposition parties are broke again.This supposed abduction happened in broad day light. Someone must have witnessed the abduction and the police must do us a favor and get to the bottom of it. I understand there is usually complacency especially after the police have already been labelled guilty before they have even interviewed a single witness. This however, must not be a deterrent; the police must get to the bottom of it.I understand Chamisa has achieved his goal; he has been covered in Washington Post, got sympathy from the DA in South Africa so he is on cloud nine. It is up to the police to do their job and tell us what happened. Zimbabwe is such a small country and the supposed abductions happened in broad day light. Someone has the information. Please help the country, help humanity, and help the world be a better place to live by getting to the bottom of it.Sincerely,Sam Wezhira