Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is Chamisa part of the plan?

2 hrs ago | Views
The Editor,

There is something particularly unusual about Mamombe etl story. Torture is a standard investigative technique of most African countries' intelligence services and police, as the human rights organizations have documented many times over the years. What is somewhat unusual is that Nelson Chamisa stood up in front of the hospital where the victims laid down in excruciating pain and accused the police of assaulting young female activists.

My first doubt comes from the fact that Chamisa stands in front of the hospital where the victims of torture are being treated. Think about it, if these activists' lives were in danger a few hours ago, why would their leader go in front of the camera and expose the hospital where they are receiving treatment if he was not part to the plan?

I will never support torture but I will also not allow—spectacular daylight kidnapping by unidentified actors on the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe cloud my mind. Anyone with a little bit of common sense will know that any citizen who has been abducted by secret service agents will not open their mouth to describe hours of torture at the hands of security services. Honestly, in our culture, a young girl demonstrating or narrating to Chamisa how she was tied up and her nipples being sucked and gun being shoved up her anal. Maybe I have completely lost touch with reality.

My second doubt came as I observed the G40 jumping into the bandwagon, throwing all sorts of insults at Emmerson Mnangagwa and accusing the government. This to me is targeted at the international community audience, with no doubt.

My last doubt comes from the claim made by the girls. They say they heard their abductors talking to the highest officials in the country. Whose voice did they hear on the other side, Mnangagwa? Please help me, I don't think Mnangagwa is that careless and that stupid.

I have seen candid responses from other people like Tshinga Dube, Douglas Mwonzora, etc. Their responses are measured, condemn the heinous act but respect the process to unearth what happened. We have law and enforcement in Zimbabwe, and International Commission of Jurists (ICJ). If we feel Zimbabwe government is failing us and have evidence that the state agents are violating Convention Against Torture, then why not approach the ICJ with concrete proof? How is constantly making noise and threats helping the situation?

I have always worried that once the international community response with generous donations, we will not here of another abduction, torture, or beating until the so-called human rights and opposition parties are broke again.

This supposed abduction happened in broad day light. Someone must have witnessed the abduction and the police must do us a favor and get to the bottom of it. I understand there is usually complacency especially after the police have already been labelled guilty before they have even interviewed a single witness. This however, must not be a deterrent; the police must get to the bottom of it.

I understand Chamisa has achieved his goal; he has been covered in Washington Post, got sympathy from the DA in South Africa so he is on cloud nine. It is up to the police to do their job and tell us what happened. Zimbabwe is such a small country and the supposed abductions happened in broad day light. Someone has the information. Please help the country, help humanity, and help the world be a better place to live by getting to the bottom of it.

Sincerely,

Sam Wezhira

Source - Sam Wezhira
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Credibility zero - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

8 mins ago | 8 Views

New twist to MDC officials' abduction saga

1 hr ago | 1467 Views

Minister instructs Police Boss to investigate abduction of MDC officials

2 hrs ago | 1166 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Councillor involved in an accident

3 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Madhuku blames gorvenmental authorities for threatening human rights

4 hrs ago | 1588 Views

'Key to stopping covid-19 is ITTIT and civic collaborative effort' - keep corrupt government and it come to naught

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

For country or love? Mangwana, Mthuli Ncube must put money where mouth is

4 hrs ago | 863 Views

Teacher union resists push to reopen schools under indefinite lockdown

4 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Banning kombis a blow to the transport industry

4 hrs ago | 860 Views

How Dabengwa Made me a Freedom Fighter - Confessions of a Zipra Cadre

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Indecisiveness will be the death of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Covid-19 economic stimuli is not alive to a SME driven economy

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

8 tips for keeping a healthy routing during Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Torture has no place in modern day Zimbabwe!

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Drug abuse rampant among youth during lockdown

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe People's Party introduces leadership

5 hrs ago | 786 Views

ZANU PF denies distributing free food to Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi seek VIP protection

7 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Newcomers derailing MDC, says Mudzuri

7 hrs ago | 1821 Views

MDC mulls reprieve on election deadline

7 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

10 hrs ago | 537 Views

Chamisa, Khupe war in new twist

10 hrs ago | 7291 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo member blasts abductions on MDC MP, activists

10 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Chamisa loyalists arrested

10 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Covid-19: Masiyiwa tips govts

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

MP's recall triggers backlash

10 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Investigate all the abductions

10 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mutodi: Mnangagwa's other bad crony

10 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Why NRZ electric trains disappeared

10 hrs ago | 807 Views

Zimbabwe sport's top earners

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Opposition leader vows to defend Chiredzi villagers

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

Hypocrisy and more power inspired hypocrisy

10 hrs ago | 147 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

10 hrs ago | 234 Views

War vet feasts on Tyson's oranges

10 hrs ago | 929 Views

Man breaks into cop's car

10 hrs ago | 313 Views

MDC Alliance trio 'still traumatised'

10 hrs ago | 315 Views

Journalist arrested over lockdown

10 hrs ago | 169 Views

Jitters over indefinite Covid-19 lockdown

10 hrs ago | 289 Views

Late Sikhosana hailed as humble

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

Churches defy lockdown, hold services at night

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Council yet to approve Egodini building plans

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Condoms, HIV testing for quarantined returnees

10 hrs ago | 235 Views

Army generals pay tribute to national hero Masuku

10 hrs ago | 332 Views

End of road for private kombis

10 hrs ago | 1070 Views

'Bulawayo water woes to ease by monthend'

10 hrs ago | 390 Views

Pondering the Post-Covid-19 world

10 hrs ago | 75 Views

Constitutionalism versus Populism: A tale of the MDC-Alliane's dilemma

10 hrs ago | 171 Views

Absolom Sikhosana declared national hero

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

'Schools to determine opening days'

10 hrs ago | 380 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days