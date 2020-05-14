Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Credibility zero - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

2 hrs ago | Views
Nobody anywhere believes in the corrupt and violent Zimbabwe government - not even its 'all weather friends' like China and South Africa, who will no longer lend it money. The Vigil suspects that Zanu PF supporters themselves only see the party as an avenue for self-advancement.

Immediately news broke on Wednesday that three young MDC women had disappeared after being detained by the police following a demonstration in Harare over food shortages than the world knew exactly what was going on. It has happened so often before: critics abducted by state agents to be tortured, perhaps killed, as a warning against opposing the government.

The victims this time were Zimbabwe's youngest opposition MP Joana Mamombe and two youth leaders Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova. Alarm was expressed by Western governments and human rights groups such as Amnesty International.

The three women were eventually found more than 24 hours later dumped in Bindura, partially clothed after being assaulted. They said they had been forced to eat human excreta. Ms Mamombe and Ms Marova found it difficult to walk after their injuries while Ms Chimbiri complained of severe head pains.

An MDC spokeswoman Thabika Khumalo said the women had been brutalized and traumatised for standing up for the suffering Zimbabwean people. She said: 'We are literally slaves in our own country'.

The police denied arresting the women. Government spokesman Nick Mangwana said police wanted to interview them on suspicion of committing crimes related to the lockdown laws and the holding of illegal demonstrations.

The Vigil came across Mangwana as Zanu PF leader in the UK. He was the head of a small, expensively-dressed group trying to counter our protests when Zimbabwean ministers visited London. A petition has been launched calling for his family to be deported and his British citizenship revoked. It has already been signed by thousands of people.

Source - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shifting Attitudes on Higher Education: A Radical Approach to Bridging the Critical Skills Gap

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Chamisa, Khupe camps in early talks to end brawl

1 hr ago | 916 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 active cases now 23

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

New twist to MDC officials' abduction saga

3 hrs ago | 3716 Views

Is Chamisa part of the plan?

4 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Minister instructs Police Boss to investigate abduction of MDC officials

4 hrs ago | 1748 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Councillor involved in an accident

6 hrs ago | 3091 Views

Madhuku blames gorvenmental authorities for threatening human rights

6 hrs ago | 2040 Views

'Key to stopping covid-19 is ITTIT and civic collaborative effort' - keep corrupt government and it come to naught

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

For country or love? Mangwana, Mthuli Ncube must put money where mouth is

6 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Teacher union resists push to reopen schools under indefinite lockdown

6 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Banning kombis a blow to the transport industry

6 hrs ago | 1000 Views

How Dabengwa Made me a Freedom Fighter - Confessions of a Zipra Cadre

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

Indecisiveness will be the death of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Covid-19 economic stimuli is not alive to a SME driven economy

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

8 tips for keeping a healthy routing during Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Torture has no place in modern day Zimbabwe!

7 hrs ago | 470 Views

Drug abuse rampant among youth during lockdown

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe People's Party introduces leadership

7 hrs ago | 916 Views

ZANU PF denies distributing free food to Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 937 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi seek VIP protection

9 hrs ago | 3710 Views

Newcomers derailing MDC, says Mudzuri

9 hrs ago | 1948 Views

MDC mulls reprieve on election deadline

9 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

12 hrs ago | 578 Views

Chamisa, Khupe war in new twist

12 hrs ago | 8141 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo member blasts abductions on MDC MP, activists

12 hrs ago | 3630 Views

Chamisa loyalists arrested

12 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Covid-19: Masiyiwa tips govts

12 hrs ago | 1203 Views

MP's recall triggers backlash

12 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Investigate all the abductions

12 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mutodi: Mnangagwa's other bad crony

12 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Why NRZ electric trains disappeared

12 hrs ago | 903 Views

Zimbabwe sport's top earners

12 hrs ago | 491 Views

Opposition leader vows to defend Chiredzi villagers

12 hrs ago | 224 Views

Hypocrisy and more power inspired hypocrisy

12 hrs ago | 160 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

12 hrs ago | 249 Views

War vet feasts on Tyson's oranges

12 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Man breaks into cop's car

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

MDC Alliance trio 'still traumatised'

12 hrs ago | 349 Views

Journalist arrested over lockdown

12 hrs ago | 186 Views

Jitters over indefinite Covid-19 lockdown

12 hrs ago | 308 Views

Late Sikhosana hailed as humble

12 hrs ago | 271 Views

Churches defy lockdown, hold services at night

12 hrs ago | 307 Views

Council yet to approve Egodini building plans

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

Condoms, HIV testing for quarantined returnees

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Army generals pay tribute to national hero Masuku

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

End of road for private kombis

12 hrs ago | 1168 Views

'Bulawayo water woes to ease by monthend'

12 hrs ago | 483 Views

Pondering the Post-Covid-19 world

12 hrs ago | 83 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days