Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Purported installation of Mambo king inimical to unity

1 hr ago | Views
THE purported installation of a Mambo king is inimical to the unity of Mthwakazi. It is tribal and divisive.

Mzilikazi established a Mthwakazi nation, also known as a Ndebele nation, not a tribe. This nation stretches all the way from the Plumtree border with Botswana to the Sanyati River in Kwekwe. The nation of Mthwakazi is inclusive of all tribes in Matabeleland, the Ngunis, Kalangas, Lozwis and Tongas.

This is a strong nation which we are all proud of as Ndebeles. It is, however, sad to see some people acceding to the divisive machinations of the enemies of the Mthwakazi nation and thus, forming a splinter tribal grouping and calling it a kingdom.

This is an affront to the uniting strategy of King Mzilikazi, who saw strength in unity and an inclusive nation.

This tribal installation of a king is also a retrogression of the grand thought of Mzilikazi to unite the tribes to form a nation.

Royalty is an authentification by history and not by numbers. There are some people, unfortunately, who erroneously think that the numeracy of a tribe authenticates royalty - that because Moyos are many, they should, therefore, install a king. Such thinking is divisive.

Mzilikazi was king of the Ndebeles as he is the one who formed the nation. There is no apology about it whatsoever.

Mzilikazi united the tribes with the aim of gathering strength for the nation he had formed. This was a wise idea. Let all the proud people of Mthwakazi, amaNdebele kaMzilikazi remain united under one king — a Ndebele king — a Mthwakazi king, not a tribal king.

Let us not please the enemy of Mthwakazi by splitting ourselves into many parts.

United we stand strong as a Mthwakazi nation.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

1 hr ago | 586 Views

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

1 hr ago | 471 Views

Showdown over fuel import licences

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Chamisa ropes in UN envoy

1 hr ago | 833 Views

'MPs frustrating development partners'

1 hr ago | 168 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF neglected Sikhosana'

1 hr ago | 761 Views

Zapu, MLF clash over Joshua Nkomo legacy

1 hr ago | 152 Views

No water crisis in Bulawayo, says Engineers

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Komichi, a ruling party project

1 hr ago | 330 Views

Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

1 hr ago | 137 Views

When political dust blurs the truth

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Zimsec faces Parly grilling

1 hr ago | 176 Views

'Zimbabwe harbouring Rwandese fugitive'

1 hr ago | 232 Views

'Abducted' MDC MP Joanna Mamombe, activists in trouble as police press charges

2 hrs ago | 1030 Views

National dam levels at 51,2%

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mine worker dies in blast

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Non-tourism businesses start to re-open in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bulawayo records Covid-19 recoveries

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sikhosana death 'shakes Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe can outpace South Africa'

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zanu-PF distributes food hampers in Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

There is a method to the MDC's antics

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zapu scorns 'useless' ex-secretary general Absolom Sikhosana

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

New list of MDC MPs to be recalled from Parliament on Tuesday

3 hrs ago | 2326 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza strikes Mnangagwa again

4 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Financial literacy: Why it matters the most

11 hrs ago | 497 Views

Nick Mangwana what is hate speech according to you? Calling Mnangagwa a hyena; is that hate speech?

12 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Shifting Attitudes on Higher Education: A Radical Approach to Bridging the Critical Skills Gap

12 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa, Khupe camps in early talks to end brawl

13 hrs ago | 6220 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 active cases now 23

14 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Credibility zero - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

14 hrs ago | 706 Views

New twist to MDC officials' abduction saga

15 hrs ago | 6924 Views

Is Chamisa part of the plan?

16 hrs ago | 4738 Views

Minister instructs Police Boss to investigate abduction of MDC officials

16 hrs ago | 2305 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Councillor involved in an accident

18 hrs ago | 4192 Views

Madhuku blames gorvenmental authorities for threatening human rights

18 hrs ago | 2484 Views

'Key to stopping covid-19 is ITTIT and civic collaborative effort' - keep corrupt government and it come to naught

18 hrs ago | 428 Views

For country or love? Mangwana, Mthuli Ncube must put money where mouth is

18 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Teacher union resists push to reopen schools under indefinite lockdown

18 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Banning kombis a blow to the transport industry

18 hrs ago | 1414 Views

How Dabengwa Made me a Freedom Fighter - Confessions of a Zipra Cadre

18 hrs ago | 916 Views

Indecisiveness will be the death of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 342 Views

Covid-19 economic stimuli is not alive to a SME driven economy

18 hrs ago | 194 Views

8 tips for keeping a healthy routing during Covid-19

18 hrs ago | 265 Views

Torture has no place in modern day Zimbabwe!

19 hrs ago | 608 Views

Drug abuse rampant among youth during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe People's Party introduces leadership

19 hrs ago | 1231 Views

ZANU PF denies distributing free food to Zimbabweans

20 hrs ago | 1330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days