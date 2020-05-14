Komichi, a ruling party project

Opinion / Columnist

DEAR Morgen Komichi,You were quoted in a local newspaper saying: "What we know is that we are not a member of Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) and Thokozani Khupe has not been mandated to represent the party. That issue will have to be considered after the extra-ordinary congress if there is need to do so. At the moment, Khupe is not a member of Polad."Komichi, let me first remind you that Polad was a group created by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for all persons who contested in the presidential elections and Khupe is in Polad by virtue of her having participated in the presidential election in the 2018 elections and that is a fact which stands in history.It is entirely up to Khupe and the faction of the MDC-T that sponsored her to participate in the elections for her to withdraw or stay in Polad, not the resurrected MDC-T as it was dead during the election period. All decisions made during the time the MDC-T was inactive do not belong to the resurrected MDCT, they belong to the groupings that signed for those decisions.The parliamentary seats gained during the elections belong to the MDC Alliance and not the faction of the MDC-T which existed at that time because those people physically registered to participate in an election, and that is irreversible. In the same way, Khupe cannot be recalled from Polad by the resurrected MDC-T, members of Parliament elected on the MDC Alliance ticket cannot be recalled by a party that was dead at the time of the election.You cannot unwind history, Komichi. You cannot pretend that you did not get into Senate on an MDC Alliance ticket. Those are things which are not reversable. Those are things which the Supreme Court ruled on. The Supreme Court only suggested that there be an extra-ordinary congress provided the parties involved are still interested in hanging out together if there is appetite for a re-union.Leave Khupe alone, Komichi. To demand her to withdraw from an achievement she made when the original MDC-T was dead is abusive — please don't abuse our women, the same way Douglas Mwonzora is trying to abuse MDC Alliance vice-president Lynette Karenyi-Kore and women assembly leader Paurina Mpariwa by saying during an interview with the compromised State-controlled newspaper that the two ladies have crossed the floor to your outfit.Do not cry foul when alert Zimbabweans who can read through the machinations to destroy the opposition label the Khupe-led group a Zanu-PF project.