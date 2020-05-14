Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Dabengwa, the upright legend

9 secs ago | Views
There is one assurance and certainty of life, it's the journey between the womb and the  tomb, how long it will take remains medical assumptions and predictions. What lies in between are our deeds that will determine how we are remembered.

Today we remember  a commander, President, leader, a legend and a fatherly figure who commanded respect with ease.  He never forced it, it came naturally through his humble demeanour, meekness,  military prowess and political acumen.

Dr Dumiso Dabengwa was a fearless fighter and leader who never at any moment in time got intimidated by anyone to drop his principles.

He didn't like the word afraid used on him I remember at one of the meetings I had the liberty to attend during his time. He interjected to one Bulawayo PEC member's submission "Angizange ngathi ngiyesaba ngithe mina kangifuni" This was post 2017 Mugabe Coup, after Zanu PF made a number of attempts to lure the late Zapu president Dr Dumiso Dabengwa back to Zanu PF.  They promised him the vice presidency and he told them point blank that he is not a member of Zanu PF but a leader of a free and independent political outfit,  which they must engage for him to listen to them, not individually.

He was clear to Zanu PF that he will never at any moment work with them under,  something that proved a bitter pill for Zanu PF to swallow. The man was principled all the way to the end.

This was a defining moment, a moment of upholding principle, a moment of choosing the people ahead of individual gains. That very moment my respect for The Black Russian grew ten fold and I declared that here is a man I will follow anywhere.

His legacy was often questioned, attacked in smearing campaigns by many political outfits who were seeking relevance and acceptance from the masses and reminded us that his efforts and that of many freedom fighters brought Zimbabwe and it was up to the youth of today shape it to a Zimbabwe we desire today.

"We are now old and must pass on the button to the young people," he repeatedly uttered these words at  gatherings and meetings, encouraging us young to people to step up to the plate and run our own race as they had already laid a foundation.

It is unfortunate that he never lived to retire, to plough his fields, watch his grandchildren grow like many people who come of age do. He was always at the forefront fighting injustice of the two oppressive regimes that we people have endured since time immemorial.

As we celebrate a year since the Black Russian journeyed towards the ancestral realm, in his memory I would like to encourage young people, my colleagues to try and emulate the sacrifices of our Hero, should we achieve half the things he achieved in his life, Zimbabwe will be a better place to live in for all.

I will leave you with the words from the legend himself, to ponder on.

"Instead of the youth criticizing us the older generation of our different roles in the development of Zimbabwe, they must acknowledge that we brought Zimbabwe & then ask themselves what they themselves are doing to make it better.

"It is up to them to decide the Zimbabwe they want & work at achieving it"

Brian Ncube is current National Chairman of ZAPU Youth Front.



Source - Brian Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Lockdown diminishes Remittances, Worsens Elderly People's Poverty

8 mins ago | 30 Views

6 Surprising Herbal Painkillers for Natural Pain Relief

6 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Politicians hindering development says Tsitsi Gezi

6 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Dr Joshua Nkomo and the Calamity of Honesty

6 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

8 hrs ago | 4038 Views

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

8 hrs ago | 4522 Views

Showdown over fuel import licences

8 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Chamisa ropes in UN envoy

8 hrs ago | 5178 Views

'MPs frustrating development partners'

8 hrs ago | 667 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF neglected Sikhosana'

8 hrs ago | 4630 Views

Zapu, MLF clash over Joshua Nkomo legacy

8 hrs ago | 672 Views

No water crisis in Bulawayo, says Engineers

8 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Komichi, a ruling party project

8 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Purported installation of Mambo king inimical to unity

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

8 hrs ago | 599 Views

When political dust blurs the truth

8 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimsec faces Parly grilling

8 hrs ago | 1074 Views

'Zimbabwe harbouring Rwandese fugitive'

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

'Abducted' MDC MP Joanna Mamombe, activists in trouble as police press charges

8 hrs ago | 3838 Views

National dam levels at 51,2%

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mine worker dies in blast

8 hrs ago | 531 Views

6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Non-tourism businesses start to re-open in Victoria Falls

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

Bulawayo records Covid-19 recoveries

8 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sikhosana death 'shakes Zanu-PF'

8 hrs ago | 1846 Views

'Zimbabwe can outpace South Africa'

8 hrs ago | 772 Views

Zanu-PF distributes food hampers in Manicaland

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

There is a method to the MDC's antics

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zapu scorns 'useless' ex-secretary general Absolom Sikhosana

8 hrs ago | 875 Views

New list of MDC MPs to be recalled from Parliament on Tuesday

10 hrs ago | 3913 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza strikes Mnangagwa again

10 hrs ago | 4099 Views

Financial literacy: Why it matters the most

18 hrs ago | 648 Views

Nick Mangwana what is hate speech according to you? Calling Mnangagwa a hyena; is that hate speech?

18 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Shifting Attitudes on Higher Education: A Radical Approach to Bridging the Critical Skills Gap

19 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa, Khupe camps in early talks to end brawl

20 hrs ago | 8315 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 active cases now 23

20 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Credibility zero - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

21 hrs ago | 747 Views

New twist to MDC officials' abduction saga

22 hrs ago | 7910 Views

Is Chamisa part of the plan?

23 hrs ago | 5473 Views

Minister instructs Police Boss to investigate abduction of MDC officials

23 hrs ago | 2395 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days