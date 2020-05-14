WATCH: Prodigal son Tinashe Jonasi apologises to Zanu-PF Chamisa and All Zimbabweans

Opinion / Columnist

In a twist of events Mr Tinashe Jonasi who has gained notoriety in attacking the Zimbabwean government and all the opposition members. Mr Jonasi came into light as he was flighted more often in a You Tube programme run by One Gambagwe who specialises in attacking Zimbabwe and its leadership.Mr Jonasi had hogged the social media with video clips threatening to start a war against Zimbabwe and at one time he made promises and threatened to arrest the presidium of Zimbabwe as a protest against mis governance he stated.In a change of heart Mr Jonasi in a recorded video started by siting the bible and urged love, among others. He quoted John Maxwel in his apology.Mr Jonasi said "I apologise to His excellency President ED Mnangagwa I am a prodigal son, please forgive me. To VP Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi I am so sorry." He went on to offer his apology to Chamisa he called his leader and to heartfelt apology to Hon Monica Mutsvangwa, Army commander General Sibanda.Mr Jonasi stated that a country has only one president for five years. He urged Chamisa to respect Mnangagwa regardless of his thoughts. He further urged the parties to come together and asked Opposition political parties to stop the Kudira jecha ideology and abduction antics to gain international sympathy. He urged all dramas to be forwarded to the media for entertainment and not to be abused in the political platformMr Jonasi added that we must define and shape our future, fighting injustice is the theme of Chimurenga 3. He said.In another text message to the ZANU PF National Political Commissar Mr Jonasi said "its all your Fatherly forgiving Nature and am enjoying the privilege of New Administration Ndinokutendai Shumba" said Mr Jonasi.His video was well received by many Zimbabweans who have commented that Jonasi has now matured and is proving to be a real patriot. John Makombe of Leicester United Kingdom stated that " Jonasi has become of age he is now showing that he loves Zimbabwe not only to attack his country in order to please those who do not help the country"Mr Robert Shanduka of Huddersfield said" this is all what people should say and the politicians must take his message seriously without prejudice."Mr Jonasi is in South Africa where he is working and has started his political activism. His video came out of a complete turn around and maturity of purpose. Jonasi deplored the abduction stances he claims are being done by some opposition members without mentioning names.There was no comment from Mr Gambagwe who normally publish his videos on You Tube."If only all political activists can have the Zimbabwe at heart we will be having a quite different nation" said Andre Mpofu from London.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk