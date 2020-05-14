Exposing Frank Buyanga Sadiqi

Opinion / Columnist

Businessman Frank Buyanga is a highly sophisticated Pan African thinker and business mogul. Research into the life and thought process of Dr Frank Buyanga revealed that simplicity in itself is not simple. The world has been sold a narrative of notoriety around Frank Buyanga and very few have dug deep to expose Frank Buyanga.Business sideIt is no secret that Frank Buyanga is a successful business man, who has hundreds of properties in Africa alone with massive interests in mining and financial services.Dr. Buyanga became exposed to the business world at a tender age of 12 years. He advised his parents, in particular his mother in her clothing brand Wonder Fashions. It was at this age that he developed a keen interest in business and wealth creation. Subsequently Dr Buyanga acquired his first property and operated his first business at the age of 19.Frank Buyanga has maintained a clean business image, and is known for being a man of his word. Frank Buyanga as a business man is known for keeping his promises and sticking to his end of the bargain, though some people have tried to take advantage of him.Notorious Frank BuyangaSeveral people have borrowed money from Frank Buyanga and reneged on the payment part. When Frank Buyanga effects the loan agreement most run off to the courts and raise all sorts of allegations so that they walk away without suffering the consequences of bad debt.Frank Buyanga as a man of principle has refused to be taken advantage of and this has earned him a reputation of notoriety.Frank Buyanga is a man who believes in building relationships but values relationships that are built on good terms, integrity and ethics.InterpolFrank Buyanga was placed on the interpol wanted list in 2011/2012 this was as a result of people trying to default on contractual obligations and utilising political power and influence to walk away from the consequences of such actions.Interpol has been used against Frank Buyanga to settle personal scores and Frank Buyanga spoke on the issue in an interview with CNBC Africa. Frank Buyanga bemoaned how people used tax payers money to settle personal scores and make life difficult for a person through placing them on the interpol red list. Frank Buyanga in the interview called for a relook at the way interpol handled some cases.Frank Buyanga was vindicated as his accusers were discredited by many faculties of the judiciary system in Zimbabwe and across the region.Name changeIt is not true that Frank Buyanga changed his name. The business mogul made additions to his name in recognition of his true African identity. Frank added the name Tawanda and also added Sadiqi (his tribe) to his full identity.Some sections of the media claimed that he had changed his name to hide from authorities. This was a falsehood as his name was changed legally, and under went all due processes including gazzeting the additions to the name.Frank Buyanga became Frank Tawanda Buyanga Sadiqi in 2009 and also got the requisite identity documents to match the name additions.Favours from government of ZimbabweFrank Buyanga is a tax payer, employer and contributor towards national programs who has never received favours from the government of Zimbabwe.Frank Buyanga wrote several letters to former President Robert Mugabe voicing his concerns over the way parastatals were being run. His concerns did not spare the security sector as Buyanga complained over the manner in which the Zimbabwe Republic Police was being run.The complaints did not sit well with then Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri and his deputy Godwin Matanga who is now the Commissioner General.It is no surprise that the Commissioner General still has an axe to grind with Frank Buyanga as well as scores to settle. This has seen Frank Buyanga being placed on the interpol list once again over allegations which are still being argued in the courts.Frank Buyanga has been labelled a fugitive, though he has attended to every issue raised against him. His lawyers are always present in courts representing him, implying that he is not fugitive but a law abiding citizen who gets on with his other business while his lawyers handle his legal matters.It is unfortunate that some mischievous elements seek to oust the registrar General and have dragged Dr. Buyanga into their fued with the embattled Clemence Masango.Frank Buyanga won a case in the High Court and on the strength of that judgement in his favour acquired a passport for his son. The judgement was appealed after the passport had already been granted legally.The timeline of events if followed logically and factually will vindicate Dr Buyanga and demonstrate that he never received any favours.Pan African thoughtsIt is no secret that Frank Buyanga's most significant job is to preach the word of God. Frank has preached the word and followed up in action and fruits.Frank Buyanga has setup several foundations which have invested in young people as well as liberation Veterans across Africa.Frank Buyanga has done all this in reverence to the Constitution and laws of any land he operates in. In Zimbabwe Frank Buyanga refused to denigrate former President Mugabe stating that the Constitution and the Bible demand that he respects the office of the President and the authority thereof. Frank Buyanga has carried the same spirit into the new dispensation. He addresses President Mnangagwa with respect and reverence even on issues he disagrees with.Respect for our elders is an epitome of African culture and traditions. As a pan African thinker, Buyanga has always adhered to respecting elders and those in authority.Dr Buyanga believes that Africa should be fighting to get a permanent seat on the United Nations security Council. Dr Buyanga is of the opinion that Africa needs to have a voice in the world.Dr. Buyanga was one of the few people who voiced their concerns over the events in Libya which lead to the overthrowing of and subsequent murder of Colonel Gaddafi.Dr Buyanga has advocated for Africa to stop being a price taker and become a price giver and regulator. Dr Buyanga bemoaned the fact that Africa has so much gold, yet Africa cannot dictate the price of the precious metal.These are the conversations we need to be having if we are to move Africa forward.ConclusionFrank Buyanga's simplicity is not simple. He is a highly sophisticated thinker who believes in the African dream. It is unfortunate that some powers that be utilise positions of influence and tax payers funds to ruin the name and reputation of Frank Buyanga.Frank Buyanga's latest fight is a fight to be a father to his child. A fight to raise his own son to the best of his abilities. His fight reminds the author of the soap opera Muvhango on SABC 2 were James Motsamai is equally fighting for his rights to be a father to his son Lesedi. Hopefully the courts will hear the matter in a transparent manner and the rule of just laws will prevail.Nicholas Ncube is a researcher, writer and blogger based in Ontario Canada.