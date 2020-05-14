Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The Death of David Magagula

33 secs ago | Views
The untimely passing of David Magagula is a stark reminder to us just how mortal we all are as human beings on this earth. It also serves to keep us on check as to the contribution we have made in shaping the lives of others.

Magagula was a true liberation fighter who recognised that justice in colonially imposed unitary states can only be achieved by exiting Zimbabwe and creating the state of Mthwakazi.

As we mourn his death, it is important to draw the attention of the mourners to his contributions below, as an intellectual and author of a new liberation and developmental trajectory that serves to bury the ghost of Joshua Nkomo and Nkomo as an ancestor in Zimbabwe, and not in Mthwakazi.

He contributed in the article of the second book below. Hitherto, these two major contributions, Magagula is believed to have authored a recommeded secondary schools textbook called, "Sasisemeveni".

Magagula was a founding member of the Mthwakazi Liberation Front (MLF), which recognised that the unitary system of government bequeathed to us by Joshua Nkomo's ZAPU was nothing, but daily contact with various forms of genocide, ethnic cleansing, rape, torture, and disappearances.

All this nonsense about Magagula having been prepared to engage in the 2023 Zimbabwe election, is just that, nonsense, and should therefore be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. As the current MLF President, I can attest without any shadow of doubt that Magagula would not contemplate ever going back to that concept of being a Zimbabwean. Rubbish.

We may have differed here and there, we did that within the context of Mthwakazi, NOT, Zimbabwe politics.

It is in terms of the foregoing therefore that Magagula, just like us, must have been already living a Mthwakazi dream. His last act before his untimely death, was to be accorded a title of Ambassador by his peers in Lesotho, who also share similar experiences like the people of Mthwakazi in their countries of origin.

Although, the last time I met Magagula was at the funeral of the late first Mthwakazi Chief, Albert Zwelibanzi Gumede, last year in March, I have remained confident that he could be anything, or any animal in this world, but definitely not a Zimbabwean.

Only crazy people from Mthwakazi, perhaps ZANU-PF collaborators, would want to continue with the ZImbabwe project. Such people, do not get tired of wishing to be loved by Shona people, perhaps they have even gone to the extent of consulting witchdoctors, just to be part of the Shona DNA.

It is a pity therefore that we still do not have a Mthwakazi State which I am calling for, so that we could accord our own heroes that heroic status.
Already we have two, Chief Albert Zwelibanzi Gumede and now David Magagula, who deserve to be accorded the recognition of Mthwakazi National Heroes posthumously, once the state of Mthwakazi has been achieved.

I need to underline that Joshua Nkomo le dlozi lakhe will always remain interred in Zimbabwe as heroes of that country and not of Mthwakazi.

It is therefore within the context of the above that I would like to convey my deepest sympathies and condolences to his family on the untimely passing of their own: husband, father, brother, uncle.

Hamba kahle qhawe lika Mthwakazi.

From
Umfoka Guduza
MLF President

Source - MLF President
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mangudya's statement on the man who shot a video with bundles of banknotes

16 mins ago | 37 Views

Our silence is not stupidity

26 mins ago | 54 Views

Cabinet meeting postponed

43 mins ago | 96 Views

Itai Dzamara's abduction must be investigated

49 mins ago | 170 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe among top 5 notorious countries

1 hr ago | 314 Views

'Absalom Sikhosana died a bitter man'

1 hr ago | 697 Views

Grain Millers Boss Musarara donates to Chiweshe community

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Abductions and torture: the fiery monster of fear in our midst!

5 hrs ago | 827 Views

ZANU PF-SA branch provides support for Zimbabweans … As Covid19 disrupts sources of income

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Opening of schools premature, Period!

5 hrs ago | 1353 Views

VISET says there are no clear interventions on the extended Lockdown

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

MDC wants Mnangagwa to put in place a stimulus package

6 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Zimbabwe and politics of the VAGINA

6 hrs ago | 3700 Views

Mnangagwa using coronavirus as cover for arbitrary rule

6 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Sikhosana hero status divides Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 3642 Views

Khupe fights back

7 hrs ago | 4848 Views

Abducted MDC MP car at police, did the MP drive to the cop station to be arrested?

7 hrs ago | 2733 Views

Mnangagwa's advisers condemn MDC leaders' abduction

7 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Kuwadzana residents challenge Mudenda

7 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sadc summit

7 hrs ago | 401 Views

Residents petition Mnangagwa over COVID-19 bailout

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation, Zapu host virtual Dabengwa anniversary

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Go well true blue Ndebele warrior

7 hrs ago | 511 Views

Central Vehicle Registry a national embarrassment

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

'No Zanu-PF card, no food donation'

7 hrs ago | 840 Views

O and A Level June examinations ready

7 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Mudzuri calls Mwonzora to order

7 hrs ago | 3762 Views

1 000 get food handouts in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

Woman arrested over Covid-19 fake news

7 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Sikhosana family

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

530 returnees arrive from South Africa

8 hrs ago | 675 Views

Ban on outdoor exercises lifted

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Food poisoning kills 3 family members

8 hrs ago | 949 Views

Covid-19 shifts attention from other health services

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

R1,4m contraband seized

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

8 hrs ago | 814 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

16 hrs ago | 4110 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

17 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

17 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

19 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

19 hrs ago | 6031 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

19 hrs ago | 3169 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

19 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

19 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

19 hrs ago | 734 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

19 hrs ago | 755 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

19 hrs ago | 1684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days