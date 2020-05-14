Buyanga not opposed to a friendly relationship with Ms Muteswa

Opinion / Columnist

STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI IN REGARD TO CHANTELLE MUTESWA AND THEIR MINOR CHILDThere has been a lengthy battle in numerous courts, over several years, between our client, Mr Sadiqi, and Ms Muteswa, over the best interests of their son.Our client is aware of the importance of a relationship between mother and child and wishes that his son and Ms Muteswa could have a normal, loving, mother-son relationship. It is not the intention of our client to keep his son away from Ms Muteswa, but the safety and well-being of his minor child will always be paramount to him.Mr Sadiqi is not opposed to a friendly relationship with Ms Muteswa where they would be able to agree on aspects regarding their child and raise him harmoniously.It has, however, recently become apparent that Ms Muteswa may struggle to have a normal mother-son relationship with her son, not because of any actions of our client, but by the actions of those backing her in her numerous court cases against Mr Sadiqi.These parties do not wish for her to come to an amicable arrangement with Mr Sadiqi, where both parents can agree on what is best for their son.We believe that these parties have assisted Ms Muteswa thus far to further their own agenda and now refuse to allow Ms Muteswa the opportunity to come to an amicable arrangement with our client, as numerous, lengthy, court battles keep Mr Sadiqi occupied and doing so, greatly benefits them.It is a fear that if Ms Muteswa were to push for an amicable settlement with Mr Sadiqi, that there would be dire consequences for her in Zimbabwe and we believe that this fear is what is preventing her from ending the numerous court cases that have been ongoing and becoming amicable with Mr Sadiqi.Our client wishes for no negative consequences to come to the mother of his child and if possible, would love for his son to bene􏰀t from having a relationship with Ms Muteswa.WILLIAM WILCOCKATTORNEY FOR MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI IN SOUTH AFRICA