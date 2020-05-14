Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Buyanga not opposed to a friendly relationship with Ms Muteswa

1 hr ago | Views
STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI IN REGARD TO CHANTELLE MUTESWA AND THEIR MINOR CHILD
There has been a lengthy battle in numerous courts, over several years, between our client, Mr Sadiqi, and Ms Muteswa, over the best interests of their son.

Our client is aware of the importance of a relationship between mother and child and wishes that his son and Ms Muteswa could have a normal, loving, mother-son relationship. It is not the intention of our client to keep his son away from Ms Muteswa, but the safety and well-being of his minor child will always be paramount to him.

Mr Sadiqi is not opposed to a friendly relationship with Ms Muteswa where they would be able to agree on aspects regarding their child and raise him harmoniously.

It has, however, recently become apparent that Ms Muteswa may struggle to have a normal mother-son relationship with her son, not because of any actions of our client, but by the actions of those backing her in her numerous court cases against Mr Sadiqi.

These parties do not wish for her to come to an amicable arrangement with Mr Sadiqi, where both parents can agree on what is best for their son.

We believe that these parties have assisted Ms Muteswa thus far to further their own agenda and now refuse to allow Ms Muteswa the opportunity to come to an amicable arrangement with our client, as numerous, lengthy, court battles keep Mr Sadiqi occupied and doing so, greatly benefits them.

It is a fear that if Ms Muteswa were to push for an amicable settlement with Mr Sadiqi, that there would be dire consequences for her in Zimbabwe and we believe that this fear is what is preventing her from ending the numerous court cases that have been ongoing and becoming amicable with Mr Sadiqi.

Our client wishes for no negative consequences to come to the mother of his child and if possible, would love for his son to bene􏰀t from having a relationship with Ms Muteswa.

WILLIAM WILCOCK
ATTORNEY FOR MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI IN SOUTH AFRICA

Source - William Wilcock
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Diabetic 73-year-old widow relieved as Bigtime gives aid to 1,100 Zimbabweans

17 mins ago | 28 Views

Mtetwa, I'm done flattering tyrants: if ED 'committed no crime' then who is 'the monster of depravity'

48 mins ago | 289 Views

Harare hit by crime wave amid COVID-19 lockdown, residents organise neighborhood watch committees

56 mins ago | 133 Views

Mugabe calls for temporal residential care isolation facilities

58 mins ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa's son in gunning totting storm

59 mins ago | 631 Views

Chamisa receives a boost

1 hr ago | 812 Views

SADC says political situation in the region is relatively stable except for Mozambique

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten Zimbabwe lockdown

1 hr ago | 538 Views

Chamisa wants Zimbabwe on Sadc agenda

1 hr ago | 219 Views

IButho leNqama Cultural Regiment Statement on the death of David Magagula

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Army, police lock down Harare CBD

1 hr ago | 567 Views

'Zanu-PF will not defer by-elections'

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Govt, teachers square off over schools opening

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Fuel queues resurface

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Civil servants conned in grocery scam

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Dead returnee was chronically ill, says Mavhima

1 hr ago | 161 Views

SA police seize $1,5m Zimbabwean cigarettes contraband

1 hr ago | 89 Views

NGO petitions Parly over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Stocktheft suspect escapes from remand prison, rearrested

1 hr ago | 64 Views

'Zimdollar is world's second junkiest currency'

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Beitbridge cross-border transporters seek exemption

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Zimpost considers solar-powered vehicles

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Opening of schools premature

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Tsvangirai's wish must be respected

1 hr ago | 141 Views

MDC should never break apart because Mwonzora doesn't agree with Chamisa.

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Sex vendors in the jaws of COVID-19

1 hr ago | 210 Views

NetOne donates PPE to Mpilo Central Hospital

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe suffer blow

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Komichi says sorry for aiding Chamisa 2018 'coup'

2 hrs ago | 1381 Views

3 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa jail

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Catholic priests survive train & car crash

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Govt set to stagger reopening of schools

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

7 cops arrested for extortion

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Businessman loses cars in inferno

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe joins search for Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Deported convicts wreak havoc in quarantine centres

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

23 escape from quarantine centres

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

New $10 notes start circulating

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Banks to swap RTGS for new notes: RBZ

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chihuri up for diverting US$32m

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

ZEC's suspension of by-elections 'unlawful'

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

40,000+ to die from coronavirus in South Africa by November

10 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Passport office keys stolen

11 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Illegal miner jailed

11 hrs ago | 770 Views

Botswana president to go into third quarantine after Zimbabwe trip

12 hrs ago | 2146 Views

High Court postpones MDC Alliance MPs recall case

12 hrs ago | 3115 Views

David Magagula declared National Hero

13 hrs ago | 3434 Views

Econet reopens shops and service centres countrywide

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa's scathing letter to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3808 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days