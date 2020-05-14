MDC should never break apart because Mwonzora doesn't agree with Chamisa.

Opinion / Columnist

THE MDC Alliance has to identify with the needs and aspirations of the masses. It has to come down from the elite position it has perched itself and ask what the masses need.If the party were to achieve its mandate of supplying clean water, ensuring basic human rights for all, good living conditions, employment opportunities, affordable healthcare and education, people would not be fighting to lead the party.The party would be putting its best foot forward. The MDC Alliance should never break apart because Douglas Mwonzora does not agree with party leader Nelson Chamisa.MDC must just concentrate on its mandate and leave Mwonzora to face the wrath of the people.