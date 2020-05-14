Tsvangirai's wish must be respected

Opinion / Columnist

I LISTENED with great admiration to the interview by one of the founding members of the MDC, Elias Mudzuri, where he emphasised the need for leaders to sit down and talk to each other.It is progressive to talk, but it can also be detrimental if the people involved have no common purpose and it will be misdirected talks that are influenced by a Supreme Court judgment which merely suggested that it is vital that the MDC holds an extraordinary congress.Political parties are voluntary organisations which only bring together people with the same goals.Where some publicly declare that they are in politics to make money or that they will always support President Emmerson Mnangagwa, others will find it impossible to work with such personalities and may choose to exercise their constitutional right not to involve themselves in a political project with such persons.I completely agree with your thinking that parliamentarians should not be recalled. While legislation allows recall of parliamentarians, gentlemen's agreements can always be made and allow leaders elected by the people to continue with the mandate they were elected for.It should not be about fixing each other. Also, parliamentarians must be allowed to make a choice without the fear of losing the opportunity to represent the people who elected them.Regarding who has the right to recall, it is unfortunate that the Supreme Court judgment seems to have been misunderstood to mean that the pro-congress MDC-T will have the right to recall.Firstly, like MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, Parliament of Zimbabwe and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Mudzuri made an argument about the MDC Alliance not being a political party.Get this right, the only legal requirement for political parties to register in a country globally is entering an election, and the MDC-T and MDC Alliance registered for that purpose, and that is the only occasion that parties are required to register legally.The MDC-T and MDC Alliance were accepted as political parties that registered for the 2018 harmonised elections and, as such, they are the parties that are known in Parliament that can recall legislators who belonged to them at the time of the elections, the parties which made the decision to allow them to enter the election.One interesting aspect is that both the MDC Alliance and MDCT officials speak glowingly about the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, if they respect him, they should also respect his initiative to bring back together all allies.I cannot wait for the finalisation of the court challenges submitted by the legislators.