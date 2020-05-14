Latest News Editor's Choice


Zapu mourns the death of an Icon David Magagula

ZAPU is saddened by the death of Cde David Magagula who passed away on 18 May 2020 in Johannesburg.

ZAPU RSA Provincial leadership and members knew Baba David Magagula on political platforms. He lived his life as a charismatic figure who created no boundaries between him and other fellow Countrymen and women. He would jostle between Mthwakazi movements especially MLF and pass by ZAPU meetings giving nothing but messages of solidarity.

ZAPU feels indebted to Baba David Magagula for his contributions towards fighting against the Human Rights violations in Zimbabwe and his dreamland of Mthwakazi State.

In his life, he contributed so immensely in the production of the isiNdebele language and literature. He will be remembered for his IsiNdebele novel titled "Sasisemeveni."

ZAPU would like to pass her deepest condolences to the Magagula family, the people of Matebeleland, Zimbabwe and MLF together with all other Mthwakazi restoration movements, your loss is our loss. The Icon has fallen in the battlefield.

We will make sure that his legacy lives on.
   
Issued from the Desk of
The Secretary for Information, Marketing and Publicity ZAPU RSA PROVINCE
CDE GODFREY VIKI
Contact number: +27 76 146 1509 /+ 27 63 878 7716 Email address: vikigodfrey@gmail.com

