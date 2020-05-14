Will Zanu-PF fulfil its manifesto?

Opinion / Columnist

I WOULD like to urge the majority of the people to open their eyes. Zanu-PF will continue to make empty promises. This time we must say: 'Enough is enough' to these endless empty promises.In 2018, Zanu-PF launched its manifesto, which was devoid of any substance considering that what the people were promised by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration turned out to be a pie in the sky.He promised to stabilise the economy in 100 days, but in actual fact the economy is now worse off than it was then.Mnangagwa promised to arrest all those who externalised money after 90 days, but no one has been arrested up to now.Bank queues are now the order of the day.The Zanu-PF-led government promised to review the working conditions of all civil servants starting with critical areas. So far frustrated civil servants have been banned from demonstrating. Nurses who engaged in industrial action were fired and teachers were threatened.Due to all these factors, Zanu-PF must not expect to get my vote because they has not done anything worth consideration.