Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

3 hrs ago | Views
PERSONALLY, I would like President Emmerson Mnangagwa to lead us for the next two-and half years while we tackle our battered economy in a bid to revive it.

After his term, MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa should be given a chance, he is the future of Zimbabwe.
Forgive me for this, I don't believe in being a party member, but I decide the best candidate for the good of our country.

I am just a patriotic Zimbabwean who doesn't worship politicians because they are liars, arrogant, opportunists and selfish.



Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NGOs react to lockdown extension

44 mins ago | 161 Views

$21 billion required to open schools

2 hrs ago | 848 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

2 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

3 hrs ago | 582 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

3 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

3 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

3 hrs ago | 646 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Musarara seeks legal representation in Parly

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Will Zanu-PF fulfil its manifesto?

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

3 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

3 hrs ago | 972 Views

Government still to approve online school fees

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa urges peace in time of coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

3 hrs ago | 847 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Police to intensify night patrols

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Zimbabwe can sustain forex requirements'

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Chamisa's MDC seeks court interdict to stop more expulsions

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Mnangagwa castigates illegal demos

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

10 hrs ago | 3308 Views

'Army to fire Mnangagwa and takeover ZANU PF'

12 hrs ago | 12216 Views

Notorious Buglars jailed

12 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Fireworks expected as Musarara appears in Parliament on Thursday

12 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Nelson Chamisa you are now pissing us off

13 hrs ago | 3969 Views

USA and EU embassies' statement on MDC and Cowdray Park ladies

13 hrs ago | 4056 Views

Vic Falls foreign exchange: A potential game Changer

14 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zapu mourns the death of an Icon David Magagula

14 hrs ago | 548 Views

ZANU-PF and businessman Modi 'giving' residents water

14 hrs ago | 386 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Energy Mutodi with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 9588 Views

BREAKING: Armed police arrest MDC Youth leader

17 hrs ago | 7735 Views

Chamisa's legislators snub Parliament

17 hrs ago | 3003 Views

'Covid-19 exposes false prophets'

17 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Teachers threaten legal action over reopening of schools

17 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme, Constitutional courts separated

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Man shot in brawl over woman

17 hrs ago | 2541 Views

Ex-Zesa CEO acquitted

17 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Polytechnic lecturer found dead

17 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Justice Maphosa donates to distressed families

17 hrs ago | 504 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days