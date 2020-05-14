Opinion / Columnist
Chamisa shall be the light of darkness
3 hrs ago | Views
PERSONALLY, I would like President Emmerson Mnangagwa to lead us for the next two-and half years while we tackle our battered economy in a bid to revive it.
After his term, MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa should be given a chance, he is the future of Zimbabwe.
Forgive me for this, I don't believe in being a party member, but I decide the best candidate for the good of our country.
I am just a patriotic Zimbabwean who doesn't worship politicians because they are liars, arrogant, opportunists and selfish.
Source - newsday
