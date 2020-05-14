Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

3 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) insists that consultants brought in by government to assess the city's water situation did not present an honest report. The city fathers still want the State to declare the problem a state of disaster.

The consultants hired by the government blame the water crisis on lack of capacity to pump water, insisting that the remaining supply dams Insiza, Mayfair, Inyankuni and Mtshabezi can last 14 months. Mayor Solomon Mguni said council's current abstraction system could not allow drawing of water from the remaining supply dams for the next 14 months as argued by the independent engineering consultants.

Mguni said it was for that reason that they continue pleading for the declaration of the city as a water crisis area to give the local authority leeway to mobilise resources to solve the crisis.

"As far as the council is concerned, our dams are empty, and that is a fact. Even the consultants do not contradict our position. What the consultants are suggesting - to allow for the abstraction of water from the remaining dams for as much as 14 months - is not possible," Mguni told Southern Eye yesterday.

"The current water abstraction designs do not allow for that, and that is why we decommission dams when they reach a certain holding capacity. What they are talking about requires a lot of mechanical works, and funding to redesign the council abstraction system."

"It's something that will require lots of funding which we don't have as a council. Our focus as a city was on the need to rehabilitate boreholes at Nyamandlovu, Epping forest and Rochester to augment supplies... if we are declared a water crisis area we can mobilise funding to meet the costs of fixing the water situation."

Last week, BCC officials met with Local Government minister July Moyo and his deputy Marian Chombo, Water deputy minister Douglas Karoro, Finance deputy minister Clemence Chiduwa among other government officials where the foreign consultants led by Paul Kruger delivered their findings. Moyo directed the consultants, council engineers, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), and the Water ministry to meet and come up with a solution to the perennial water crisis.

Presenting his findings, Kruger said the water crisis in Bulawayo was not due to the absence of water, but the technical ability to pump the available water from the dams to residents.

"We are not under a crisis for water. The crisis is to get the water into town, that is the difference. The water is there in abundance ...but we cannot get the water into town. That is our predominant issue here," Kruger said.

Kruger pointed out the local authority's failure to properly plan how to pump water from each dam at the beginning of each rainy season, a development he said put pressure on the system when council began decommissioning dams.

He noted that the city fathers had drawn "way too much water from Upper and Lower Ncema dams," risking pumping dirtier water to residents.

In April, the government availed $10,6 million to Zinwa to rehabilitate 15 boreholes at the Nyamandlovu Aquifer to increase water obtained from the aquifer to 8ML per day from an average 3ML.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NGOs react to lockdown extension

43 mins ago | 160 Views

$21 billion required to open schools

2 hrs ago | 846 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2531 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

2 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

3 hrs ago | 581 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

3 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

3 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Musarara seeks legal representation in Parly

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Will Zanu-PF fulfil its manifesto?

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

3 hrs ago | 524 Views

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

3 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

3 hrs ago | 972 Views

Government still to approve online school fees

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa urges peace in time of coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 739 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

3 hrs ago | 847 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Police to intensify night patrols

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

'Zimbabwe can sustain forex requirements'

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Chamisa's MDC seeks court interdict to stop more expulsions

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Mnangagwa castigates illegal demos

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

10 hrs ago | 3307 Views

'Army to fire Mnangagwa and takeover ZANU PF'

12 hrs ago | 12212 Views

Notorious Buglars jailed

12 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Fireworks expected as Musarara appears in Parliament on Thursday

12 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Nelson Chamisa you are now pissing us off

13 hrs ago | 3968 Views

USA and EU embassies' statement on MDC and Cowdray Park ladies

13 hrs ago | 4056 Views

Vic Falls foreign exchange: A potential game Changer

14 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zapu mourns the death of an Icon David Magagula

14 hrs ago | 548 Views

ZANU-PF and businessman Modi 'giving' residents water

14 hrs ago | 386 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Energy Mutodi with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 9587 Views

BREAKING: Armed police arrest MDC Youth leader

17 hrs ago | 7735 Views

Chamisa's legislators snub Parliament

17 hrs ago | 3003 Views

'Covid-19 exposes false prophets'

17 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Teachers threaten legal action over reopening of schools

17 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme, Constitutional courts separated

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Man shot in brawl over woman

17 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Ex-Zesa CEO acquitted

17 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Polytechnic lecturer found dead

17 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Justice Maphosa donates to distressed families

17 hrs ago | 504 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days