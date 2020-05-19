Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's eased lockdown is a lockdown no-more?

3 hrs ago | Views
52 Days into the lockdown, and the Ministry of Health and Child-Care reported that as at 20 May 2020, cumulatively a total of 18 244 rapid screening tests and 14 618 PCR diagnostic tests had been conducted. The total number of positive cases has risen to 48. This comes after 2 female returnees tested positive today.

We are concerned with the functionality and operation of the lockdown that this stage. The reality is that currently in Zimbabwe, especially during the day, there is very limited sense of a lockdown. This is despite the sustained border closures, compliance with the limit of 50 persons at funerals and other social gatherings, mandatory wearing of masks, resumption of the formal businesses across essentially all sectors subject to a few conditions; the closure of education sector, however the increased movement of the citizens to get to work, the keeping of supply lines open and operational functionality of food stalls and food suppliers. These measures which have been put in place do not correspond with the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases.

We highlight once more, as incidents are on the rise, the living conditions at most mandatory isolation centres. We are concerned regarding;
•    Appropriate, applicable safety and security measures in place at centres to address the complex blend of retuning residents and deportees of various classes.
•    Access to services, including sexual and reproductive health services in centres.
•    Access to applicable and supportive services for children, the elderly and women.
•    Appropriate and adequate water and sanitization.

This follows reports of an additional 19 returnees who are alleged to have escaped quarantine in Beitbridge on Monday the 17th of May 2020. The total number of persons escaping mandatory quarantine, according to our sources, has therefore risen to 28. Such disturbing news which point to poor security systems, come at a time when Government recently released a report reassuring the nation that security systems at the centres had been beefed up with the support of the army.

Compounding the matter, is the report indicating 14 Malawians in a Masvingo mandatory quarantine Malawians have undertaken a hunger strike.
•    We are therefore concerned about the underlying issues that may be causing detainees to consider absconding as a viable option.
•    We call for an immediate inspection of mandatory quarantine and isolation centres by the Constitutional Commissions to ensure that the conditions at the facilities are adequate and appropriate.
•    We further call for the Parliament of Zimbabwe to remain vigilant and the Members of Parliament of the constituencies under which these centres fall, to urgently to address this critical issue.

Critical Emerging Issues

1. Protection of the prison populations
Noting that we are yet to receive a publicized report on the protection of prison population;
Further noting that the courts have resumed operations under Level 2;
Further aware that on a daily basis there are new entrants who are sent to remand prison from the outside world, where they may have been exposed to the virus and remain asymptomatic;
Aware that most of our detention facilities may not be capacitated enough and that social distancing rules may be difficult to enforce;

•    We continue to urge Government to urgently publicize and implement a comprehensive crisis plan to cater for the rights, needs and safety of detainees in the COVID-19 era. Paying particular attention to vulnerable detainees such as juveniles, pregnant women, persons with disabilities and those with underlying health conditions.

2. Observing the lockdown measures

Concerned with the reports from our networks indicating lockdown fatigue and non-observance of social distancing, particularly in Bindura, Chivi, Murehwa, Plumtree, Zvishavane and certain parts of Harare;

Deeply concerned with the level of traffic from high density areas, approaching Harare Central Business District;

•    We continue to urge citizens to continue observing social distancing and public health guidelines in efforts to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

We further urge the enforcement officers to remain vigilant and not relax, whilst on duty, in order to ensure full enforcement of the lockdown, while at the same time respecting citizens' rights.

3. Security of the Persons in Mandatory Quarantine and Isolation Centres

We reiterate our concern of security measures in mandatory isolation and quarantine centres.

Sadly unsurprised at the reports of security incidents at mandatory isolation and quarantine centres.

Distressed at the risks and vulnerabilities of women, girls, children and the elderly;
•    We reiterate the need to ensure that deportees and retuning residents are not seen as a homogenous group and consider the risk profiles of persons and the applicable separation of the different sets of returning residents and deportees.
•    We call for the Government to ensure that safety of women, girls, children and the elderly in mandatory quarantine centres.
•    We continue to call for Government to ensure adequate provision of sexual and reproductive health services in quarantine centres to both men and women without stigma.

We remind all citizens, that Zimbabweans throughout the world have the rights to return to Zimbabwe, their home country. And that no persons shall be stateless

•    We condemn public statements and sentiments, that seek to fuel a negative narrative against Zimbabweans who are returning to Zimbabweans voluntarily and other wide
•    All citizens have a right to be protected from statelessness

4. Safety of Public transport

Reports from our grassroots networks continue to point to non-existence of social and physical distancing measures while accessing public transport.

The lack of capacity by ZUPCO to meet the growing demands of commuters as the eased lockdown in continued indefinitely must be addressed urgently before transport hubs and ZUPCO services become points of high risk exposure to potential infection. We raise the poor adherence and enforcement of the social and physical distancing witnessed in Harare, Chinhoyi Bus terminus and Kwekwe.

•    We therefore continue to raise alarm on the risks posed by the public transport system in spreading the COVID-19.
•    We call upon the enforcement agent to effectively enforce social distancing at bus terminuses and pick up points.
•    We continue to call upon the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and also the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to enhance the capacity of the public transport system to cater for the high demand by the public.

Outstanding issues

1. Family Planning Pills

The majority of reports received from our chapters today raise a red flag on the shortage of family planning pills.

Reports from our networks in Bindura indicate women who are failing to access family planning pills exposing women to unplanned pregnancies and gender-based violence when adopting other means of contraceptives methods.

•    We highlight that family planning pills have been reported to be accessible only through the black market, and is being sold in US dollars only, at an average cost of US $1 per pill.
•    We reiterate our repeated calls for ramping up the availability of the family planning pills which were already in short supply prior to the COVID-19 lockdown.
•    We call for urgent attention to the supply lines for family planning pills specifically,
•    We urge Government to direct its attention and the strengthening of the long standing community distribution mechanisms of the same to ensure undisrupted access to sexual reproductive health and rights services including the supply of family planning pills.

While we understand that resource constrains bedevilling the nation in responding to COVID-19, we emphasize and warn against the temptation to abandon critical service delivery areas for women.

The government must strive to achieve operational and administrative balance in its ability to respond to public health needs of citizens.

2. Official Masks Guidelines

We continue to raise the fact that Government has yet to release official masks guidelines. We therefore put plainly to Government that citizens are;

•    Using various materials including, non-fabric products to make "face coverings".
•    "Trying on" masks prior to purchasing.
•    "Using dust masks".
•    Using disposable face masks all day for periods of over 3 days or more in many instances
•    Washing and ironing disposable face masks.
•    Wearing masks continuously for over 5 consecutive hours

Without clear, open and direct Zimbabwean guidelines masks, many citizens have difficulties in undertaking positive behavioral change, which is critical to save lives, in this regard.

This SITREP is developed by and through, the collective network of organisational and individual members of the Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe, who are engaged at community levels to national levels in the COVID-19 Zimbabwe response.




Source - Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PROPHECY: Zambia 2021 election results revealed

49 mins ago | 291 Views

'South Africa must not give foreigners food parcels' Top official says

1 hr ago | 491 Views

WATCH: Chaos rocks parliament as Advocate Uriri is barred from representing client

2 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Embarrassed Mnangagwa's regime must stop illegal arrests of youth leaders!

2 hrs ago | 793 Views

Latest on MDC Youth leader who was arrested by armed police

2 hrs ago | 1536 Views

'George Charamba, Mutodi plotted to remove Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 4467 Views

NGOs react to lockdown extension

4 hrs ago | 1387 Views

$21 billion required to open schools

6 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

6 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 5440 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

6 hrs ago | 4228 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

6 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

6 hrs ago | 927 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

6 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

6 hrs ago | 920 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

6 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

6 hrs ago | 760 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

6 hrs ago | 955 Views

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

6 hrs ago | 724 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

6 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

Musarara seeks legal representation in Parly

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

6 hrs ago | 945 Views

Will Zanu-PF fulfil its manifesto?

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

6 hrs ago | 1002 Views

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

7 hrs ago | 3256 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

7 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Government still to approve online school fees

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mnangagwa urges peace in time of coronavirus

7 hrs ago | 310 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

7 hrs ago | 1226 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

7 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

7 hrs ago | 574 Views

Police to intensify night patrols

7 hrs ago | 627 Views

'Zimbabwe can sustain forex requirements'

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

Chamisa's MDC seeks court interdict to stop more expulsions

7 hrs ago | 946 Views

EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Mnangagwa castigates illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

14 hrs ago | 3992 Views

'Army to fire Mnangagwa and takeover ZANU PF'

15 hrs ago | 14464 Views

Notorious Buglars jailed

15 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Fireworks expected as Musarara appears in Parliament on Thursday

16 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Nelson Chamisa you are now pissing us off

16 hrs ago | 4183 Views

USA and EU embassies' statement on MDC and Cowdray Park ladies

16 hrs ago | 4404 Views

Vic Falls foreign exchange: A potential game Changer

17 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Zapu mourns the death of an Icon David Magagula

17 hrs ago | 617 Views

ZANU-PF and businessman Modi 'giving' residents water

17 hrs ago | 429 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Energy Mutodi with immediate effect

19 hrs ago | 10301 Views

BREAKING: Armed police arrest MDC Youth leader

20 hrs ago | 8200 Views

Chamisa's legislators snub Parliament

20 hrs ago | 3151 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days