Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mozambique's problems are ours too

37 secs ago | Views
A FEW months ago, I travelled to Mozambique. I was struck by the stark dichotomy on one hand between the unmistakeable sense of optimism which is palpable when you talk to the local intelligentsia and the expatriate community and on the other hand the suffocating stench of pessimism which hits you in the face when you converse with ordinary citizens. Talking to the various segments of the population, you are left with the distinct impression that these people are living in separate countries.

Something very fascinating is happening in Mozambique. The discovery of oil and gas is promising to transform the fortunes of a country racked by civil war and bad governance. But just as the nation begins to relish the prospects of a new day, a twin menace emerges: the rise of Islamist insurgency in the north and opposition Renamo banditry in the central region.

Southern Africa is endowed with vast natural resources. It has become an intriguing theatre of the geopolitics of strategic minerals as China, the United States and Russia are locked in a renewed scramble for economic opportunities in this region. Mozambique is one of the countries where the planet's powerful governments are now locked in a frantic scramble for precious resources.

Last week, the US Export-Import Bank approved the widened scope of a US$4,7 billion loan to back American companies involved in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the African country. This week, French energy giant Total announced it has secured US$14,4 billion funding for Mozambique's LNG development.

But all this could come to nought if security and governance issues are not addressed. This week, the presidents of Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe met in Harare to discuss Maputo's rapidly deteriorating security situation.

It really boils down to a very difficult

question: will Sadc deploy troops in support of Mozambique's counter-insurgency operations? The regional leaders are generally in agreement that it is indeed necessary to assist that country militarily. No doubt, they have carefully assessed the situation; after all, nobody wants to casually stroll into a war. Clearly, they would have reasoned that the cost of inaction is far greater than that of military engagement.

War is no picnic, of course, so political leaders must always fully explore dialogue. It is only when dialogue fails that the drums of war can be thumped but, all the same, every conflict must eventually lead to dialogue if sustainable peace and stability are to be achieved. It is always better to pursue peace and spare the lives of innocents than recklessly dive into an armed conflict and cost lives.

Enduring peace and it is vital to emphasise this does not come from the barrel of the gun. Africa is failing to silence the gun primarily because injustice has taken root in many parts of the continent. Where there is no justice, the rule of law cannot prevail. Where there is no rule of law, the consequences are dire: democracy and the socio-economic development can only remain a pipe dream.

Barely a decade ago, Mozambique was feted as one of the "economic miracles" of Africa.

What has happened? The answer is found in governance.

Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Money printing impact is worse than Covid-19'

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

8 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

9 mins ago | 11 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

12 mins ago | 20 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

13 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

14 mins ago | 37 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

15 mins ago | 25 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

18 mins ago | 17 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

21 mins ago | 10 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

21 mins ago | 22 Views

Mliswa savages government

22 mins ago | 14 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Slain lockdown violator's family sues govt

26 mins ago | 18 Views

Ziyambi taunts MDC 'abductees'

26 mins ago | 48 Views

Rape, Assault cop appeals against dismissal

60 mins ago | 280 Views

Man kills neighbour in fight over missing heifer

60 mins ago | 181 Views

Mobile money agents' 'illicit' deals exposed

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Dumb criminals: US$20 000 watch sold for 30 bond

1 hr ago | 318 Views

800 kombis impounded

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Beitbridge ups modernisation drive

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Police clampdown on truck drivers

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Zimbabweans billionaire's company takes over SA data centre

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Teachers unions oppose June exams, schools reopening

1 hr ago | 73 Views

2 Zimbabwean banks removed from sanctions list

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 positive cases rise to 51

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Abductions, social media and the new dispensation

7 hrs ago | 716 Views

'EU and US light fires under Mnangagwa' over abduction - nothing to fear, umpteenth empty threat

7 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Mopane Foundation is appealing for sponsors

11 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mwonzora refuses to attend 'fake MDC-T' meeting

11 hrs ago | 5588 Views

Biti freezes in court as judge tears into his arguments

12 hrs ago | 6533 Views

The Zimbabwean dilemma: Currently there is no alternative to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Zimbabwe's policymakers are flying blind

12 hrs ago | 608 Views

Two boys and a cow 'drown'

12 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Man found with human head

13 hrs ago | 4228 Views

'Chamisa and his allies free to contest MDC elections'

13 hrs ago | 3160 Views

Google celebrates Zimbabwe culture with Mbira Doodle

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

Money laundering Zimbabweans face deportation

14 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Wheelbarrows thief jailed

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Bombshell as MDC-T bans Mwonzora from recaling MDC Alliance MPs

15 hrs ago | 6042 Views

Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

15 hrs ago | 5446 Views

1893 MHRRM's profound condolence message on Magagula's Death

15 hrs ago | 543 Views

Handover of COVID 19 donations at Large City Hall Foyer

16 hrs ago | 349 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days