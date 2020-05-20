Latest News Editor's Choice


Political Cult Culture need to change

1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's political systems need total transformation from the culture of religious cults to organisations that all embrace cultures for all Zimbabwe. From 1980-2017, Robert Mugabe was a "mini-god" within Zanu PF everyone hero worshipped him with unquestioning devotion making him Zimbabwe's cult leaders.

Everyone who was outside of this Zanu PF cult movement was considered evil, "anti-God" and was believed to bring harm to him and the party cult movement. All those who belonged to the party cult movement had to memorized lines, slogans and catchphrases used to deflect criticism of the cult or cult leader. Members of Zanu PF were controlled by fear of the 'outsider' and only those who were inside the cult were 'true believers and followers' and chosen by the 'mini-god.' Zanu PF was a cult that possessed the 'power of God' and if one went against the cult, you were going against "mini- god" and should b eliminated.

Most of what was practised including the cult teachings did not stand up to analytical or Biblical scrutiny. Party members were not encouraged to think rationally or seek truth on their own but were only take instructions from their leaders.

Remember SK firing ED and later making a u-turn and announcing him appointment.

Every Zanu PF event is started with a prayer, fulfilling a prophecy that the political party follows Christianity. Party members are not saved by the grace of god, they are 'saved' through loyalty and the cult activities and party works.

As long as this system continued with the new government Zimbabwe will not progress. The entire political system needs a total transformation that involves all Zimbabwe's nation and will not discriminate anyone. Hero worshipping needs to stop NOW. The British Prime Minister is Boris Johnson, yet the Zimbabwean President is His Excellency, what a travesty.

