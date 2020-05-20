Operation restore legacy a failure

Opinion / Columnist

Emmerson Mnangagwa's Operation Restore Legacy has dismally failed the litmus test.The progressive Zimbabweans are sick and tired of this regime and are ready to give the system the knock out proverbial sucker punch.The economic performance under the Minister of Finance Dr Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor under the tutelage of Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya has failed to stimulate economic growth.Mangudya has failed to deal with parallel market foreign currency dealings which he has labelled- asymmetrical warfare.The former Reserve Bank Governor Gideon Gono also suffered the safe fate when he printed worthless paper money not backed by anything and failed to steer the economy back into the rail.Meanwhile new ZW$10 notes have jetted in and are already trading at the black market. ZW$20 notes are close behind and by the time they will hit the ground or market inflation will be galloping like a Trojan horse.The weekly cash withdrawal limits have increased from ZW$300 to ZW$1000. This introduced ZW$10 cannot buy a loaf of bread. The RBZ plans to inject ZW$600 million into circulation soon.I think this economy has never loved both the old dispensation and this current new one. The problem is beyond sound economic policies but a political problem.Former Finance Minister Mr Tendai Biti once advised the government long time ago to adopt the South African Rand family but it all fell on deaf ears. During the Government of National Unity (GNU) there was introduction of multi-currency system and we saw the economy stabilising.People no longer have confidence in the Zimbabwean dollar and that is a fact. It is unfortunate that the government is trying to force people to use the currency but they have no confidence in the money and cannot be forced to love it. People are still haunted by the previous experiences, the family of bearer cheques, travelling cheques and now bond notes.The ongoing economic difficulties, harassment, arbitrary arrests , abductions and torturing of members of the opposition is what Mugabe used to do and we continue under the same page today.On 13 May 2018 a small group of MDC youth leadership held a peaceful demonstration in Warren park Harare resulting in the arrest of MP Joana Mamombe, party youth leaders Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri. They were detained at a police roadblock and police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed that.Surprisingly after a while the MDC -Alliance leadership with the help of Lawyers proceeded to Harare Central Police to check on the trio but could not find them.Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights checked with other local police stations around Harare without success until they were found dumped 80km away from the capital in Bindura.The President has remained mum on the abduction of the three girls and the silence from the Women's pressure groups has been so deafening but when Nelson Chamisa grabbed a mic on the stage from his wife there was an outcry. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime and its allies still continue to suffocate democratic space.We are still experiencing long winding queues at the banks, shops, commutter omnibus ranks and boreholes. Why can't we use that energy in the ballot box to express our displeasure.The country continues to hog the limelight for wrong reasons, especially on abuse of human rights. The road to international re-engagement is slowly becoming impassable and fading away.A football club cannot qualify for any prestigious tournament through scoring own goals. We have scored many goals since 1990 and its high time we should stop all this.After the November 2017 when President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over Zimbabweans had high hopes of a brand new political trajectory and he even promised the nation that he was going to be a listening President and went on to add that 'the voice of the people was the voice of God'. Is there still any voice in the wilderness?The Operation Restore Legacy was the greatest crime of all the time. Our generational mission for political, social and economic freedom remains in the trenches. Viva Zimbabwe.ContactsFacebook - Leonard KoniTwitter - @LeokoniWhatsApp - +27616868508Email - konileonard606@gmail.com