Parliament must prioritise food security

Opinion / Columnist

Eye on Food Security Zimbabwe has followed the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture and its proceedings with keen interest. Hon. Joanna Mamombe is a member of this Committee.We duly note the absence Hon. Joana Mamombe and the circumstances around her absence. We wish her a speedy recovery and condemn in the strongest terms any and all forms of violence against women, as they are detrimental to food security issues. We also wish to condemn the Portfolio Committee's deafening silence on the matter.The Agriculture portfolio committee is the nation's eye on food security, policy and ensuring that sustainable development goal number 2 is catered for adequately.We are concerned by the atmosphere of the committee and its proceedings. The Committee in our view should be impartial, and without emotion, as it presides over issues of food security.We appreciate the need for oversight on GMAZ and its members, we are of the opinion that the Committee Chairman has extended a welcoming hand to the rival Small to Medium Millers Association of Zimbabwe while being hostile to the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe.We take notice of the Grain turf war between SMMAZ and GMAZ. The animosity and public spats are detrimental to the food security case of the nation.We condemn all sideshows and attention seeking behaviour. We urge all players to put Zimbabwe first and prioritise food security and ensuring that Zimbabwe has adequate, affordable and quality food to prevent hunger amongst our people.The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee should take a leaf from Vice President Dr. Chiwenga and President Emmerson Mnangagwa who have been on the ground seeking practical ways to increase food production and strengthening our ability to feed ourselves as a nation.We urge the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee to be proactive on Agricultural and food security issues. The elephant in the room at the moment is how are we going to feed ourselves, how are we going to produce enough for the nation as well as how will we solve the mealie meal shortages. These are pertinent issues which the Committee should provide leadership and oversight on to protect the electorate.We therefore urge the Speaker of Parliament, Clerk of Parliament and the Portfolio Committee to take heed of the above issues and act in the best interest of the nation.Issued by Busani Madoda Malinga Chairman of Eye on Food Security Zimbabwe