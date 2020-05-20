Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Brinkmanship failed Mutodi

1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa finally wielded the axe on Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi on Wednesday.

The junior minister had become a danger to the country's international image, spewing vitriol on issues of global attention like the deadly coronavirus and last week's alleged abduction of MDC youth leaders Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

So reckless were his statements on social media that most people wondered why Mnangagwa was not taking action against the garrulous former musician-cum-politician.

His level of recklessness and brinkmanship was too ghastly to fathom. He was not fit for purpose.
He exposed that Mnangagwa's government was not united and had several cracks after he repeatedly attacked his boss, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa and permanent secretary Nick Mangwana since his appointment as deputy minister after the 2018 general elections.

Just last week he wrote a scathing memorandum to Foreign minister Sibusiso B Moyo, strangely accusing him of behaving like a Prime Minister after he issued a statement disassociating the government from his (Mutodi) attack on the way Tanzania had handled the deadly coronavirus crisis.

In fact, Mutodi ridiculed Tanzanian President John Magufuli, an unprecedented feat in Zimbabwe-Africa foreign relations.

Then on Wednesday, he finally angered Mnangagwa by going on Twitter and insensitively made derogatory remarks on the alleged abductions of the MDC trio.

He said: "Details emerge MDC youths Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova & Cecilia Chimbiri went out for a romantic night to Bindura with their lovers who are artisanal miners. They parked their car at a police station for safety but tragedy struck when they demanded foreign currency for services."

This kind of brinkmanship is intolerable!

International focus is on Zimbabwe due to the alleged abduction and torture. The Zimbabwe government has pledged to carry out thorough investigations into the matter and before that is done, Mutodi made baffling and evidentiary zilch and reckless claims.

The international community is agitated and is demanding answers to what happened to the youth leaders, yet Mutodi decided to make a mockery of the matter. Mnangagwa was right to send him packing. The biggest lesson from this Mutodi debacle is that statecraft cannot be entrusted to reckless politicians like Mutodi.

Mnangagwa should not allow recklessness and brinkmanship in his government and should not hesitate to wield the axe. Besides Mutodi, there are plenty of other ministers who are not fit for purpose and the clock should start ticking for them.



Source - Daily News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance youth leader "fears" for own life

6 mins ago | 3 Views

HIV+ Zimbabweans in SA, Botswana stranded

1 hr ago | 261 Views

America wants Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

1 hr ago | 412 Views

MDC circus in new twist

1 hr ago | 488 Views

Omega Sibanda to replace Mutodi as Deputy Minister?

1 hr ago | 614 Views

Parliament must prioritise food security

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Tendai Biti takes Mnangagwa head on

3 hrs ago | 3773 Views

Prophet nabbed for fondling congregant

5 hrs ago | 1764 Views

BREAKING: Robbers break in at Mutodi's house

5 hrs ago | 4065 Views

ZCP Central Committee condemns ZANU PF sponsored abuse against women

6 hrs ago | 1015 Views

South Africans to start drinking alcohol only at Level 1

7 hrs ago | 1807 Views

PHOTOS: 'Ugly' ZUPCO buses break the internet

7 hrs ago | 6022 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of Coronavirus test kits

8 hrs ago | 1666 Views

People living with HIV in dilema-ZPP

9 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Man up for stealing floor polish

9 hrs ago | 818 Views

Food aid transport fee, a burden to the vulnerable

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Cimas announces cover for COVID-19 positive members

10 hrs ago | 546 Views

Sikhosana was unhappy with the new dispensation

10 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Operation restore legacy a failure

10 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Political Cult Culture need to change

10 hrs ago | 416 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa - Tribute from a civic and personal perspective

10 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chinhoyi fire tender under probe over Banket hospital inferno

10 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabweans among top 5 alcohol drinkers in Africa

10 hrs ago | 1089 Views

'MDC structures reject Neslon Chamisa as President'

11 hrs ago | 6496 Views

BREAKING: Police arrest journalists in Harare

11 hrs ago | 2594 Views

New twist to MDC's wars

14 hrs ago | 5390 Views

West advises Mnangagwa to talk to Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 6966 Views

Chamisa in Khupe counter

14 hrs ago | 5809 Views

Father of MDC activist won't forgive brutal security agents

14 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Mozambique's problems are ours too

14 hrs ago | 1097 Views

'Money printing impact is worse than Covid-19'

14 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

14 hrs ago | 4680 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

14 hrs ago | 3730 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

14 hrs ago | 3025 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

14 hrs ago | 2545 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

14 hrs ago | 791 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

14 hrs ago | 4889 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

14 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

14 hrs ago | 583 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

14 hrs ago | 824 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

14 hrs ago | 1460 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

14 hrs ago | 320 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

14 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mliswa savages government

14 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

14 hrs ago | 393 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

14 hrs ago | 332 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days