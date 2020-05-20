Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

America wants Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

1 hr ago | Views
WITH Zimbabwe's political and economic crises deepening, the United States of America (USA) and the European Union (EU) have once again implored authorities to engage the MDC to end the country's myriad challenges.

This comes as the international spotlight is once again on the Zanu-PF government, after claims by three opposition youth leaders last week that they were abducted and tortured by unknown men following a demonstration in Harare.

At the same time, local churches and rights groups have also called for a thorough and independent probe into the alleged abuses, which have further raised political temperatures in the country.

To underscore the extent of the country's economic woes, the ill-fated Zimbabwe dollar - which was prematurely re-introduced by under-fire Finance minister Mthuli Ncube last year - plunged to a new low yesterday, trading at up to 70 against the American dollar on the parallel market.

In their joint statement yesterday, which was also supported by Scandinavian countries, the influential USA and EU called upon President Emmerson Mnangagwa to initiate dialogue with the MDC to end the country's worsening political and economic crises.

The global power brokers also expressed concern over the continuing allegations of brutality against security agents.

"The Heads of Mission further urge all protagonists to resolve political conflicts through constructive dialogue, and remain clear that international re-engagement is contingent on genuine and sustained implementation of political and economic reforms," the statement said.

This came as political temperatures continue to rise in the country, over claims that three MDC youth leaders - who led a flash demonstration in Harare last week - were abducted, tortured and sexually abused by suspected security agents.

At the same time, churches and rights groups have demanded a thorough probe into the abduction and torture allegations that have been made by MDC Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.
Similarly, the USA and the EU also called on the government to conduct thorough and credible investigations into the matter, as well as the abuse of two Bulawayo sisters who were savaged by police officers last month.

"The Heads of Mission expect from the government of Zimbabwe a swift, thorough and credible investigation into the abduction and torture of … Mamombe, along with …   Chimbiri and … Marova and allegations of assault on Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu of Bulawayo.

"The perpetrators of heinous acts of this kind and other human rights violations need to be identified and prosecuted.

"The Zimbabwe Constitution prohibits enforced disappearances, torture, violence against women and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

"The Heads of Mission exhort Zimbabwean authorities to respect these fundamental rights and fully adherence to Zimbabwe's international human rights obligations," the Western powers said in their statement.

Last Friday, the three MDC women told the media how they had allegedly ended up in the hands of suspected State security operatives, who are said to have assaulted them with guns and sticks during a "horrendous interrogation".

"They (the alleged abductors) ordered us to sing a song, saying that we are going to stop leading demonstrations. Whenever we stopped they would beat us under the feet and on our legs.

"We were put in shallow holes in the middle of nowhere. They gave me the nickname Dolly Parton as they took turns sucking my breasts.

"They forced us to drink our urine and then stripped me," Chimbiri said of her ordeal in between sobs.

"I thought they were going to rape me. They then shoved a gun into my private parts," she added.

On the other hand, on April 16, the Mpofu siblings were savagely beaten by police for allegedly breaking lockdown rules.

The government has promised to launch a through probe into the alleged abductions, with Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe directing police commissioner general Godwin Matanga to institute a full-scale investigation.

All this happened as Mnangagwa and his government were already under growing pressure to introduce broad political and economic reforms, as part of efforts to do things differently from the previous regime of the late former president Robert Mugabe - whose disastrous 37 years in power left Zimbabwe in ruins.

It also comes as the government has also been accused of abducting its critics and torturing dozens of opposition officials to silence dissent in the country, sparked by a worsening economic situation.

Rights groups have claimed that more than 100 people have been abducted by suspected security agents since last year's January riots, which were sparked by fuel price increases.

On his part, Mnangagwa has pleaded for more patience from Zimbabweans and the international community, as he battles to revive the country's battered economy.

During his visit to the United Kingdom mid last year, Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo reinforced this commitment - outlining what Harare had done thus far in terms of implementing much-needed reforms.

Relations between Zimbabwe and the West have been frosty for nearly two decades since the country embarked on chaotic and widely-criticised land reforms which saw many commercial farmers losing their land at the height of Mugabe's ruinous rule.

Source - Daily News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance youth leader "fears" for own life

6 mins ago | 3 Views

HIV+ Zimbabweans in SA, Botswana stranded

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Brinkmanship failed Mutodi

1 hr ago | 405 Views

MDC circus in new twist

1 hr ago | 488 Views

Omega Sibanda to replace Mutodi as Deputy Minister?

1 hr ago | 614 Views

Parliament must prioritise food security

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Tendai Biti takes Mnangagwa head on

3 hrs ago | 3773 Views

Prophet nabbed for fondling congregant

5 hrs ago | 1764 Views

BREAKING: Robbers break in at Mutodi's house

5 hrs ago | 4065 Views

ZCP Central Committee condemns ZANU PF sponsored abuse against women

6 hrs ago | 1015 Views

South Africans to start drinking alcohol only at Level 1

7 hrs ago | 1807 Views

PHOTOS: 'Ugly' ZUPCO buses break the internet

7 hrs ago | 6022 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of Coronavirus test kits

8 hrs ago | 1666 Views

People living with HIV in dilema-ZPP

9 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Man up for stealing floor polish

9 hrs ago | 818 Views

Food aid transport fee, a burden to the vulnerable

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Cimas announces cover for COVID-19 positive members

10 hrs ago | 546 Views

Sikhosana was unhappy with the new dispensation

10 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Operation restore legacy a failure

10 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Political Cult Culture need to change

10 hrs ago | 416 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa - Tribute from a civic and personal perspective

10 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chinhoyi fire tender under probe over Banket hospital inferno

10 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabweans among top 5 alcohol drinkers in Africa

10 hrs ago | 1089 Views

'MDC structures reject Neslon Chamisa as President'

11 hrs ago | 6496 Views

BREAKING: Police arrest journalists in Harare

11 hrs ago | 2594 Views

New twist to MDC's wars

14 hrs ago | 5390 Views

West advises Mnangagwa to talk to Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 6966 Views

Chamisa in Khupe counter

14 hrs ago | 5809 Views

Father of MDC activist won't forgive brutal security agents

14 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Mozambique's problems are ours too

14 hrs ago | 1097 Views

'Money printing impact is worse than Covid-19'

14 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

14 hrs ago | 4680 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

14 hrs ago | 3730 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

14 hrs ago | 3025 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

14 hrs ago | 2545 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

14 hrs ago | 791 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

14 hrs ago | 4889 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

14 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

14 hrs ago | 583 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

14 hrs ago | 824 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

14 hrs ago | 1460 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

14 hrs ago | 320 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

14 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mliswa savages government

14 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

14 hrs ago | 393 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

14 hrs ago | 332 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days