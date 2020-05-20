Latest News Editor's Choice


HIV+ Zimbabweans in SA, Botswana stranded

1 hr ago | Views
THE Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) has revealed that Zimbabweans living with HIV in neighbouring countries have been left stranded as they are no longer able to access their antiretroviral (ARV) drug supplies due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

CWGH director Itai Rusike said, previously, those in need of medication would have their relatives send their three months' supply to where they are, but they are no longer able to do so due to the lockdown.

"The biggest challenge is for those Zimbabweans who are on antiretroviral treatment and based outside the country, especially in South Africa and Botswana. They used to collect their ARVs from Zimbabwe or get them sent there by their relatives. With the closure of borders, the majority of them have not been able to collect their drugs and there is a danger of poor adherence that may result in drug resistance thereby eroding the huge gains achieved in fighting HIV and Aids over the last few years," he said.

Source - Daily News
