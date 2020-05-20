Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC EOC discussions must start in earnest

38 secs ago | Views
IT is pleasing to note that the reinstated 2014 MDC-T structures seem to be finding common ground now regarding the Supreme Court judgment, which ruled suggested that an extraordinary congress be held to elect a replacement for the late party founder Morgan Tsvangirai.

From my following of events, two groups of the MDC-T 2014 structures have held council meetings, and each of the groups rejects the other's meeting as improperly constituted.

From my following of events, the WhatsApp council meeting called by the re-instated secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora was considered illegitimate as many of the genuine members of the MDC-T 2014 national council did not get invited to the meeting.

Secondly, it is said not to have had a quorum, and was also allegedly attended by people who were not part of the 2014 structures.

If that is true, then certainly, that meeting, which is said to have passed the resolution to recall some Parliamentarians, is null and void, hence the decision to recall parliamentarians is null and void.

Then the bigger group of the 2014 MDC-T council reportedly met on May 21 at Harvest House. The positive thing about this meeting is that all persons who were in the 2014 council were invited, as confirmed by Douglas Mwonzora.

According to a response to the invitation by the reinstated secretary-general, this meeting was also improperly constituted as it was not called by the appropriate office, and therefore, in my view, is also null and void.

If the Supreme Court could nullify meeting decisions, the decisions taken at these two meetings may also be nullified, but on a positive note.

The way forward is for all parties concerned to cool down their tempers and start addressing facts.

Let the person constitutionally responsible call for the meeting, whether it's a standing committee or council meeting, which should ask Komichi why he usurped the chairmanship of the party immediately after the Supreme Court ruled that the party revert to its 2014 structures, when he was not the chairperson.

Komichi must attend this meeting to answer for himself why he did so, and how he had known the outcome to the extent that he had even prepared a speech as chairperson.

Mwonzora was a bit clever when asked by the media and shifted responsibility to Komichi, saying the chairman had said it all.

But being a smart lawyer, he should have known that Komichi was not the 2014 chairman and should not have endorsed a stolen chairmanship. He too will have to explain himself to the meeting.

As a card-carrying member of the party, I will propose through the appropriate channels that the two be suspended from office for deliberately violating the Supreme Court ruling reinstating the 2014 chairperson (Lovemore Moyo) before he had had the opportunity to accept or reject reinstatement.

Secondly, that meeting should also take disciplinary measures on Mwonzora for writing to Parliament to recall MDC Alliance parliamentarians, when no properly constituted meeting had been convened and made such a decision.

This is a huge offence on the part of all those involved, and appropriate disciplinary action should be meted on them.

All those involved in making such a crucial decision outside the formal structures should be suspended too, in my opinion, whatever position they hold.

That said, I reiterate the position that if the MDC-T was incapable of making decisions during the period from the death of Tsvangirai in February 2018 up to March 31, 2020, the same MDC-T cannot claim results that were achieved by parties that legally registered as political parties and were accepted as such under Zimbabwean laws by both the Zimbabwe Elections Commission and the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

The Supreme Court judgment only mandates the reinstated leadership to prepare for an extraordinary congress, not to recall members of a different group which legally registered under the laws of the country.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Duo in soup for housebreaking, theft

2 mins ago | 0 Views

CJ Malaba separates ConCourt from Supreme Court

2 mins ago | 0 Views

RBZ charges Ecocash directors with money laundering

12 mins ago | 18 Views

Universities reopening date set

14 mins ago | 37 Views

Thieves crash in getaway car

14 mins ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa bids farewell to Chinese experts

14 mins ago | 17 Views

Social distancing fails as queues grow

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Omalayitsha feel Covid-19 pinch

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Victoria Falls mayoral dispute spills into court

16 mins ago | 15 Views

Government speaks on fuel hike claims

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa approached in chieftainship row

16 mins ago | 18 Views

MDC-Alliance official in court

17 mins ago | 21 Views

Mwonzora warn MDC Parliament boycotters

17 mins ago | 26 Views

RBZ tightens screws on mobile money

17 mins ago | 22 Views

Why was Energy Mutodi fired?

3 hrs ago | 2964 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader 'fears' for own life

12 hrs ago | 2355 Views

HIV+ Zimbabweans in SA, Botswana stranded

13 hrs ago | 1881 Views

America wants Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

13 hrs ago | 2984 Views

Brinkmanship failed Mutodi

13 hrs ago | 3003 Views

MDC circus in new twist

13 hrs ago | 3418 Views

Omega Sibanda to replace Mutodi as Deputy Minister?

13 hrs ago | 4412 Views

Parliament must prioritise food security

14 hrs ago | 553 Views

Tendai Biti takes Mnangagwa head on

15 hrs ago | 6457 Views

Prophet nabbed for fondling congregant

16 hrs ago | 2199 Views

BREAKING: Robbers break in at Mutodi's house

16 hrs ago | 5164 Views

ZCP Central Committee condemns ZANU PF sponsored abuse against women

17 hrs ago | 1237 Views

South Africans to start drinking alcohol only at Level 1

18 hrs ago | 2203 Views

PHOTOS: 'Ugly' ZUPCO buses break the internet

19 hrs ago | 8003 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of Coronavirus test kits

20 hrs ago | 1962 Views

People living with HIV in dilema-ZPP

21 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Man up for stealing floor polish

21 hrs ago | 950 Views

Food aid transport fee, a burden to the vulnerable

21 hrs ago | 549 Views

Cimas announces cover for COVID-19 positive members

21 hrs ago | 598 Views

Sikhosana was unhappy with the new dispensation

21 hrs ago | 2658 Views

Operation restore legacy a failure

21 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Political Cult Culture need to change

21 hrs ago | 458 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa - Tribute from a civic and personal perspective

21 hrs ago | 413 Views

Chinhoyi fire tender under probe over Banket hospital inferno

21 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabweans among top 5 alcohol drinkers in Africa

21 hrs ago | 1469 Views

'MDC structures reject Neslon Chamisa as President'

22 hrs ago | 7346 Views

BREAKING: Police arrest journalists in Harare

23 hrs ago | 2725 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days