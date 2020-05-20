Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa accident a hoax, says Police

14 secs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police yesterday dismissed reports on social media that First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident, injuring a seven-year-old girl.

The police said it was ZvishavaneNgezi legislator Mawite Dumuzweni (Zanu-PF) who was involved in the accident.

In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned the media to avoid sensationalising a clear accident scene.

"The police dismissed all social media posting insinuating that the road traffic accident was caused by the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa's convoy," he said.

"The convoy only passed through the scene after the road accident had already taken place, with the First

Lady offering assistance and sympathy to the victim. Her convoy was not involved in the accident at all. This is on record."

Nyathi said on May 21 at around 7am, Dumuzweni was driving a Fiat twin-cab vehicle along the HarareBulawayo Highway towards Gweru.

He said on approaching the 210km peg, the vehicle hit a seven-year-old girl who was crossing the road while pushing a toy.

He said the girl sustained serious head injuries and was initially taken to Kwekwe General Hospital and later transferred to Gweru General Hospital.

Last month, the First Lady's convoy was involved in a nasty accident while travelling to Muzarabani, resulting in one of her security aides, Albert Vunganai, losing his life and three others seriously injured.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pressure to arrest MDC officials' tormentors

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's son fingered in Buyanga custody dispute

2 mins ago | 0 Views

RBZ can't import forex to buy gold

2 mins ago | 1 Views

EcoCash limits ridiculously low in comparison to similar markets

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Private schools behaving badly

5 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC EOC discussions must start in earnest

6 mins ago | 11 Views

Duo in soup for housebreaking, theft

7 mins ago | 1 Views

CJ Malaba separates ConCourt from Supreme Court

7 mins ago | 6 Views

RBZ charges Ecocash directors with money laundering

17 mins ago | 38 Views

Universities reopening date set

19 mins ago | 51 Views

Thieves crash in getaway car

19 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa bids farewell to Chinese experts

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Social distancing fails as queues grow

20 mins ago | 15 Views

Omalayitsha feel Covid-19 pinch

20 mins ago | 31 Views

Victoria Falls mayoral dispute spills into court

21 mins ago | 26 Views

Government speaks on fuel hike claims

21 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa approached in chieftainship row

21 mins ago | 20 Views

MDC-Alliance official in court

22 mins ago | 30 Views

Mwonzora warn MDC Parliament boycotters

22 mins ago | 37 Views

RBZ tightens screws on mobile money

22 mins ago | 29 Views

Why was Energy Mutodi fired?

3 hrs ago | 3056 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader 'fears' for own life

12 hrs ago | 2368 Views

HIV+ Zimbabweans in SA, Botswana stranded

13 hrs ago | 1896 Views

America wants Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

13 hrs ago | 3003 Views

Brinkmanship failed Mutodi

13 hrs ago | 3014 Views

MDC circus in new twist

13 hrs ago | 3443 Views

Omega Sibanda to replace Mutodi as Deputy Minister?

13 hrs ago | 4454 Views

Parliament must prioritise food security

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Tendai Biti takes Mnangagwa head on

15 hrs ago | 6478 Views

Prophet nabbed for fondling congregant

17 hrs ago | 2204 Views

BREAKING: Robbers break in at Mutodi's house

17 hrs ago | 5171 Views

ZCP Central Committee condemns ZANU PF sponsored abuse against women

18 hrs ago | 1238 Views

South Africans to start drinking alcohol only at Level 1

18 hrs ago | 2208 Views

PHOTOS: 'Ugly' ZUPCO buses break the internet

19 hrs ago | 8018 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of Coronavirus test kits

20 hrs ago | 1966 Views

People living with HIV in dilema-ZPP

21 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Man up for stealing floor polish

21 hrs ago | 951 Views

Food aid transport fee, a burden to the vulnerable

21 hrs ago | 549 Views

Cimas announces cover for COVID-19 positive members

21 hrs ago | 599 Views

Sikhosana was unhappy with the new dispensation

21 hrs ago | 2661 Views

Operation restore legacy a failure

21 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Political Cult Culture need to change

21 hrs ago | 458 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa - Tribute from a civic and personal perspective

21 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chinhoyi fire tender under probe over Banket hospital inferno

21 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabweans among top 5 alcohol drinkers in Africa

21 hrs ago | 1472 Views

'MDC structures reject Neslon Chamisa as President'

22 hrs ago | 7353 Views

BREAKING: Police arrest journalists in Harare

23 hrs ago | 2725 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days