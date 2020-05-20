Mnangagwa accident a hoax, says Police

Opinion / Columnist

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police yesterday dismissed reports on social media that First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident, injuring a seven-year-old girl.The police said it was ZvishavaneNgezi legislator Mawite Dumuzweni (Zanu-PF) who was involved in the accident.In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned the media to avoid sensationalising a clear accident scene."The police dismissed all social media posting insinuating that the road traffic accident was caused by the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa's convoy," he said."The convoy only passed through the scene after the road accident had already taken place, with the FirstLady offering assistance and sympathy to the victim. Her convoy was not involved in the accident at all. This is on record."Nyathi said on May 21 at around 7am, Dumuzweni was driving a Fiat twin-cab vehicle along the HarareBulawayo Highway towards Gweru.He said on approaching the 210km peg, the vehicle hit a seven-year-old girl who was crossing the road while pushing a toy.He said the girl sustained serious head injuries and was initially taken to Kwekwe General Hospital and later transferred to Gweru General Hospital.Last month, the First Lady's convoy was involved in a nasty accident while travelling to Muzarabani, resulting in one of her security aides, Albert Vunganai, losing his life and three others seriously injured.