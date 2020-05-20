Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

30 Johanne Masowe members flee from cops at illegal church gathering

37 secs ago | Views
More than 30 members of Johanne Masowe fled in all directions at Shamrock in Mtapa in Gweru this morning when Police arrived after a tip off that the congregation was gathered in violation of lockdown social distance rules.

Four leaders of the church who could not outpace the cops were apprehended.

Efforts to get a comment from Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko were fruitless as he referred all questions to the provincial Covid 19 task force chairperson Minister Larry Mavhima.

"Please contact the task force chairperson for comments," said Goko

However,  according to reliable sources the arrested are Mdudusi Dune (32), Onus Mhlanga (53), James Sibanda (26) and Shepherd Dube (32).

The Mirror has been reliably informed that the four are being healed at Mtapa Police Station. The source also said last week the same members were also seen having a service.

Source - masvingomirror
