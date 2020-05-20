Latest News Editor's Choice


Remembering the Prophet who foretold Jah Prayzah's rise to fame

46 mins ago | Views
The late Prophet Sisonke Ndlovu ,in 2016, prophesied in an interview that was recorded by Sunday Life that he had received a prophecy about high-riding and award-winning musician Jah Prayzah, whom he said through his prophecy, will herald a new beginning to the arts industry in Zimbabwe and that he would soon collaborate with an internationally recognised artiste.

Prophet Sisonke said he had an insight into Prayzah's future two months ago where he called on all Zimbabweans to support the artiste in prayer, as the Lord was about to propel him to dizzying heights.

Prophet Sisonke went further and stated that It is a blessing from the Lord for Zimbabwe to have an artiste who is recognised internationally. We had Tuku carrying the Zimbabwean flag up high and as he gives in to age the Lord has raised another music icon that will carry the baton for Tuku and pave way for many other artistes.

He said these words in 2016 and today we are witnessing them come to pass as Jah Prayzah celebrates another hit album with dazzling International collaborations.

I am proud to have served as Spokesperson to Prophet Sisonke Ndlovu. We remember him and celebrate his work in the kingdom of God.

President Donald Trump is right in asking that churches be opened up. The world needs more prayer right now and not less of it.

Prophets are an important part of our society. True men of God speak things which come to pass.




Source - Fidelis Fengu
