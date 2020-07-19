Fight Covid-19 misconceptions

Opinion / Columnist

This idea of stigmatizing people coming from other countries about corona-virus is absurd. Any human being, not only those coming from other countries can be inflicted with the virus. As people living in a global village, science has proved that an infected person has a potential of meeting and infecting 89 people. If science is correct, there are so many local cases of infected with COVID-19 that as a nation, we must all be worried sick.We need to observe and practice basic COVI-19 social distancing, washing our hands with soap and water, and avoiding gochi-gochi. There are many other misconceptions about the corona-virus like COVID-19 only affects old people—social media is fueling the lies.Anyone who has followed Laurie Garrett's focus on microbes and diseases in her books like Betrayal of Trust: The Collapse of Global Public Health will understand the challenges posed by microbes. As I always advocate, let's learn from our history: When Ebola struck Zaire, people were in denial just us denying COVID-19 today until whole villages where wiped out.The Zairian insisted in bathing the dead but confusion hit them when they realized everyone involved in washing the Ebola victim died within hours. This I feel is where we are in Zimbabwe, denial and misconceptions. It is unthinkable that families will smuggle a COVID-19 victim into the country putting all family members and members of the society at risk.I understand some of these behaviors are driven by our cultural beliefs and the belief that there are no natural deaths. When faced with things we don't fully understand, we turn to the dark world. This school of thinking is getting in the way of understanding the corona-virus and COVID-19.Yet it is unfortunate our common-sense way of thinking about the world has collided with whatever information we are getting from the social media, scientific community, WhatsApp and how that is going to be filtered through our beliefs.The government must do a better job in disseminating information that might be affecting the way citizens are learning about the corona-virus. Understanding citizens' misconceptions can help the government understand people's reasoning and help them come up with better COVID-19 programs.It is the government's responsibility to come up with ways to help citizens grapple with their incorrect understanding of COVID-19, and also help everyone understand how the corona-virus works. This could be achieved through program's that explain the principles of viruses and counter potentially incorrect intuitive thinking about the corona-virus.Coming from another country does not make people more susceptible to COVID-19 - not washing hands, not practicing social distancing, and not covering our face increases the chance of getting infected. Zimbabweans who have not traveled out of Zimbabwe are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 just as those returning from other countries.Let us all be careful, we live in a global village, COVID-19 does not respect chivanhu chedu; Palestine's Olive trees; or Japan's Lexus. This is a microbe that does not respect race or where you have been. Maybe we might need to examine our quarantine facilities and conditions of living in these facilities to ensure that they are not aiding in the spread of corona-virus.