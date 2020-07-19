Zanu PF's mask is shifting at the everest of the Covid19 Pandemic

Opinion / Columnist

For donkey years, the Zanu PF's tin-pot trimvirate has been playing a game of musical choirs to keep itself in power amidst the deepening and excruciating economic and constitutional free-fall. Zimbabwe needs a scismic shift like yesterday, today is already too late.The modus vivendi and bludging tactics have since hit a snag.The July 31 nation wide demonstrations, as propletic as they will turn out to be, are a 'fait accompli' and Zimbabweans are 'rubbing their hands in glee' despite the ruling party's efforts to 'stone -wall' this landmark feedback session from the Citizenry. Attempts to avert the protest action will be tantamount to 'lightening in a bottle' and trying to raise their popularity ratings at such a time as this would be anachronism. Their 'fig - leaf', blaming the 'West' for their maladministration, has now out lived its 'best before shelf life' hence, has become inalienable.Faced by a political conudrum that has churned out an intense economic meltdown over the years, the majority of Zimbabweans have become indigent, a socio-economic position that has kept their 'eyes moist' for 'econs'. No one can 'honey-mouth' them any longer, no amount of ingratiating can interfere with their newly found sense of purpose going forward.As we get to the bottom of the nineth, involvement in the July 31 demonstrations can only be by subliminal aversion. Zimbabweans have arrived at the proverbial 'flag station' at which to disembark from the malaise bandwagon. Be it as it may, this will be untenable for President Mnangagwa.The protests are a 'safebet' and a 'bada bing bada boom'No one would get a Nobel prize for stating that the Zimbabwean electorate was made of sterner stuff and we were on the leading edge in the African Continent and lived in 'an ivory tower'. Hitherto, we have been trucked along into the deepest depths of debts and poverty levels and dilated by those we trusted with our lives and well-being.The 'let's not and say we did' approach will not save Zanu PF again, as ' a people', we have reached a tension point. If Zimbabwe was a Company, i would prescribe a 'hostile takeover' tactic, the 'poison pill' strategy would still be retrogressive. In the words of Martin Luther King Jr, "There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right."We all can picture a new and developing Zimbabwe, only if we can prevent Mnangagwa's government from wasting our resources (natural and capital) under the pretense of taking good care of them while devouring them with their Kiths and kins. For the longest time, the hardships of the electorate have been exploited for personal gains. We have been denied a decent family life, good health, quality education, not the least being the basic human right to pursue our passions and curiosities.The rudder of our collective ship is not in the hands of Zanu PF, it never was.