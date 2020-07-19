Opinion / Columnist

ZIMBABWE has a rich golf history that has endured for decades. Home to three-time major winner Nick Price, the country has several courses that have gained worldwide attention for their uniqueness.Out of these spectacular courses, a select few of these premier layouts feature holes that have to be seen to be believed. They are the best that the country's golf industry has to offer, and if you are thinking of travelling to the gorgeous country to hit the links, these are the most interesting golf holes around Zimbabwe and absolutely cannot be missed.14th Hole at Leopard Rock Golf Resort, MutareWidely regarded as one of the best courses in all of Africa, the Leopard Rock Golf Resort is a trendy destination for golfing fans headed to Zimbabwe. The course features stunning water displays throughout alongside some of the best fairways and greens anywhere on the continent.The signature hole at Leopard Rock is the 14th hole known as Matkovich. The par 3 runs 199 metres from the championship tees and plays from an elevated tee box to the green below. Two larger pools of water protect the green on the right, while a snake-like sand trap guards the left side. The 30-metre drop from tee to green gives golfers an exhilarating experience as they wait to see where their first shot lands.6th Hole at Chapman Golf Club, HarareThe second hole on the list designed by Peter Matkovich, the 6th hole at Chapman Golf Club in Harare, features a sprawling lake that runs along the front of the green, creating a second shot that is one of the toughest in Zimbabwe. Golfers have to perfect their swing and hit two of their best shots of the day to reach the green and have a chance at birdie.Incredibly tricky but also highly entertaining, the 6th hole at Chapman provides golfers with a wonderful playing experience that highlights their round at one of the best courses in the country.15th Hole at Royal Harare Golf Club, HarareThe Royal Harare Golf Club hosts one of the most beautiful courses in all of Zimbabwe, and the 15th hole has laid claim to being one of the best par 3s in all of Africa. With the tee box surrounded by trees, the golfer must play their shot into an elevated green that is sloped downward and back into the fairway. The tee shot isn't easy, and that's one of the reasons that the 15th hole is so interesting. If you miss the green, you are facing a tough road to grab par, a problem that could affect your final score, so don't forget your launch monitor for a more precise shot.Playing the 15th is worth the price of the green fee at Royal Harare on its own, but once you get to the course, you'll be blown away by how magnificent the golf is at the club.18th Hole at Leopard Rock Golf Resort, MutareLeopard Rock gets one more hole on the list, the stunning par 5, 18th hole known as Tony Taberer. The finishing hole at Leopard Rock offers a postcard-worthy view as the golfer will see a kaleidoscope of elevating luscious trees, the nearby Lake Chikamba, and the inviting green of the fairway up the 18th.The par 5 hole plays 465 metres from the tips and can be reached in two shots, but golfers should exercise caution as water and sand are everywhere, including the area around the green, where players are forced to find accuracy and distance to post a good score.------Jordan Fuller is a golf mentor who loves to travel around the world for golf. He also owns a golf publication site, https://www. golfinfluence.com, where he shares some tips on how to perfect player's swing and improve their game.