Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Mnangagwa will continue to arrest rights activists'

20 Jul 2020 at 08:22hrs | Views
THE government will continue arresting human rights for violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations, Nick Mangwana, the Information Ministry secretary has warned.

In the past few weeks, Zimbabwe has seen an increase in the arrest of several activists, lawyers, journalists, and members of the MDC Alliance on various charges.

"Human rights activists or so-called, are not above the law. Lawyers are not above the law, permanent secretaries are not above the law. Anyone who breaks the law has to face their day in court. And this is what's happening," Mangwana told South Africa's eNCA.

Zimbabwe is under an indefinite Level 2 lockdown, with over 1 400 Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths.

Among those recently arrested are 22-year-old pro-democracy campaigner, Namatai Kwekweza, and two of her colleagues, Youngerson Matete and Prince Gora.

They were taken in after protesting against a new constitutional amendment bill at Parliament.

MDC youth leader Godfrey Kurauone has been remanded prison in Masvingo, for allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In Harare, two other journalists, Frank Chikowore and Samuel Takawira are on trial for interviewing MDC Alliance Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe who had been abducted, tortured, and was admitted in hospital. Also hospitalised with her were MDC Alliance female youth leader, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri.

On their discharge from the hospital, the three activists were arrested for lodging a false claim with the police that they were abducted, tortured, and sexually abused. They spent weeks in remand prison before being granted bail and the matter is before the courts.

However, in the same interview, the MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti said the government was on a rampage cracking down on government critics.

"Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is on a rampage cracking down on government critics. But it is not just the MDC Alliance. It also even lawyers. The country's top advocates – Advocate Thabani Mpofu, Advocate (Tawanda) Zhuwarara, and other lawyers are also facing incarceration," he said.

"The top leadership of the party (MDC Alliance) even myself, we are all facing incarceration in one form of the other. So this is a rogue regime."

Source - newzimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

1 hr ago | 719 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 764 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 899 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

14 hrs ago | 9372 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13850 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5098 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1054 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5211 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2291 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3207 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9082 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5997 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10571 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9230 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7978 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

24 hrs ago | 5938 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9552 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days