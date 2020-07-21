Zimbabwe obliged to deploy troops to Mozambique

Opinion / Columnist

THE insurgency by the Ahlu Sunnah wa Jamaa (ASWJ) in the northen Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado has been escalating by the day, spilling the blood of innocent villagers, wreaking havoc in towns and spreading untold terror in the province.Not only have the attacks become more frequent in the past two months, the insurgents have become more brutal and daring. They seem more determined, better armed, are employing more effective battle tactics and making use of more sophisticated intelligence/communication systems compared to the Mozambique Armed Forces.Zimbabwe should offer military assistance urgently. The Southern African Development Community countries, especially Zimbabwe and South Africa seem to be taking their time to have "boots on the ground", while the insurgents gain more ground daily in their campaign to establish an Islamic caliphate in the gas-rich Cabo Degaldo province. Zimbabwe should deploy men and equipment soon, particularly helicopters, to support the Mozambican army.The footprint of the insurgents is spreading fast as they are now active in nine of the 16 districts of the Cabo Degaldo province. So far, over 1 000 lives have been lost and over 100 000 more have been internally displaced. Zimbabwe has a duty to help Mozambique to nip the Islamic insurgency in the bud. An attack on Mozambique is an attack on Zimbabwe.The people of Cabo Degaldo have suffered horrific violence at the hands of ASWJ extremists and Zimbabwe should spare no effort in assisting Mozambique in restoring lasting peace and security in that country. The people of Mozambique have steadfastly stood by us before, thus deploying troops to Mozambique is an obligation for Zimbabwe.