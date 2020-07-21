Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF to blame for corruption

21 Jul 2020 at 09:20hrs | Views
SOME people are lucky. They invaded farms and seized all equipment, cattle, crops (tobacco, citrus fruits, maize and macadamia nuts) because they are Zanu-PF members.

The ran everything down and then the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono came to their rescue with more freebies. During his time as the central bank boss, he gifted them with tractors from government for free because they were Zanu-PF.

They even went to the extent of being given scotchcarts which they did not even need. They ran everything down, marrying several women and having many girlfriends.
The same people went on to access huge loans from CBZ Bank, and most of them never paid back even a single dime.

After that, government rolled out the presidential inputs scheme and again, because they are Zanu-PF, they got and are getting everything for free.

Guess what? It's the innocent taxpayers who are footing the bill for them.

Yet these perennial "gift takers" are failing to produce food. Some sell maize seed provided under the free inputs scheme so that they can get quick money to buy beer and finance luxurious lifestyles.

In recent years, the Zanu-PF administration rolled out the command agriculture scheme, an ambitious project which only helped those same ruling party members to access funding. Whatever they did with the money the got, it never benefited Zimbabwe, because they have never filled up the country's grain silos.

As a result, half the country's population is starving.

The government imports maize from other countries, with some corrupt Zanu-PF chefs taking advantage of the imports to inflate prices and line their pockets. To make matters worse, no maize is delivered and they start blaming American sanctions.

Because of Zanu-PF's well-orchestrated corruption, most of those who were born from 1985 have never been employed anywhere.

This is why some of us had to go away from this kind of distasteful environment.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Latest on Hopewell Chin'ono court case

1 min ago | 1 Views

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

1 hr ago | 743 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 769 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 901 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

14 hrs ago | 9395 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13870 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5111 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1055 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5221 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2293 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3215 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9087 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5999 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10577 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9232 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7978 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

24 hrs ago | 5938 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9555 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days