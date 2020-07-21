Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Human Rights Watch statement on Chin'ono and Ngarivhume arrests

21 Jul 2020 at 15:04hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe police today arrested and detained Hopewell Chin'ono, an awarding-winning journalist, and Jacob Ngarivhume, leader of the political group Transform Zimbabwe. Both are accused of inciting public violence. Chin'ono and Ngarivhume had helped expose high-level corruption in Zimbabwe and called for nationwide anti-corruption protests on July 31.

In June, Chin'ono published a series of Facebook posts outlining alleged connections between Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son, Collins Mnangagwa, and Drax International, a United Arab Emirates-based company that was awarded a US$60 million contract to supply equipment to prevent the spread of  Covid-19. Collins Mnangagwa issued a statement denying any links with Drax International. Drax International issued a statement denying any association with Collins Mnangagwa or any politician and member of the First Family. The Facebook exposé led to the arrest and dismissal of the health minister, Obadiah Moyo. The ruling ZANU-PF party stated it was unhappy with Chin'ono's reporting.

Earlier this month, Jacob Ngarivhume announced anti-corruption protests: "Our nation is not functioning because of corruption. After consultations with the people of Zimbabwe, we called for a demonstration against corruption on the 31st of July." He said his call for protests had received nationwide support.

Human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said in a short video that about eight state security agents broke down the door at Chin'ono's house and detained him without producing a search warrant. Another lawyer, Moses Nkomo, said that he and a colleague were only permitted access to Chin'ono and Ngarivhume at the Harare Central police station after about two hours.

Calling for peaceful anti-corruption protests is not a crime. Regional and international human rights treaties that Zimbabwe has ratified, as well as section 59 of Zimbabwe's Constitution, protect the right to peaceful protest. The Zimbabwe authorities should end the harassment of journalists and activists who expose corruption or seek to peacefully protest. The authorities should immediately free Chin'ono and Ngarivhume and respect their rights to freely speak against corruption.

Instead of cracking down on anti-corruption journalists and activists, the Zimbabwe government should investigate and prosecute those engaged in corruption, including as part of its efforts to secure debt forgiveness from foreign creditors to address the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Mnangagwa should stay true to his Africa Anti-Corruption Day pledge on July 11 and his launch of a national anti-corruption strategy.



Source - Human Rights Watch
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Latest on Hopewell Chin'ono court case

2 mins ago | 1 Views

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

1 hr ago | 744 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 901 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

14 hrs ago | 9395 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13875 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5113 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1055 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5224 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2294 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3215 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9088 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 6000 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10578 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9233 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7978 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

24 hrs ago | 5939 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days