Mnangagwa digging own political grave

WHEN the Roman senate declared Emperor Nero an enemy of the State and sentenced him to death for abuse of power, the emperor did not wait to be humiliated in public, he chose to commit suicide.What followed was a struggle for power by provincial governors (military generals), who were backed by soldiers to usurp the high office.In a space of nine months, the Roman Empire was ruled by three emperors, some lasted two months, others three or four months at most. All of them lacked the ability to unite the empire.Some failed to restore economic stability as well as law and order in the empire. I was just reminiscing about these historical events and saw it fit to bring them before Zimbabweans.At this very moment we find ourselves in a political quagmire, with time the military-backed government shall lose the support of the rank and file of the army and they will get rid of it because the juniors are beginning to feel the pinch.As we speak, journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was arrested for revealing the rogue Zanu-PF regime's corruption, is it fair? Nothing lasts forever. It shall come to pass.