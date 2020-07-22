Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans reduced to hunter-gatherers

22 Jul 2020 at 08:46hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says he is the harbinger and personification of a new dispensation which saves public funds as opposed to the late former President Robert Mugabe who squandered State resources.

If truth be told, Mnangagwa has proved to be worse and clueless on how best to run a country. We really wonder what exactly he will be doing while seated in his office.

The majority of the people have been reduced to vendors. Under the Mnangagwa leadership, ordinary people have been turned into hunters and gatherers whereby a person does not even know how he or she will put food on the table.

In the meantime, the man on the streets is struggling to find forex to buy basic commodities which are now being sold in US dollars.

Mnangagwa should resign if he can't solve the economic problems which he created after Mugabe left us in a better position. Unfortunately, he is popular for misplaced priorities and policy missteps.

He should stop the arrest of people raising genuine concerns and deal with the pressing economic issues, period!


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

