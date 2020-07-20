Zimbabwe waits in anticipation for the 31st July

Opinion / Columnist

No minute passes without being reminded that on the 31st July Zimbabwe will join disjointed hands in a mother of al demonstrations to try and force President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to resign. Conflicting views are gracing the social media and people are genuinely worried. Above all the anxiety brings in fear a uncertainty. Nobody knows for sure what is going to happen but everybody knows that it will happen. It is strange that the news about the 31st July has generated so much interest and the word has spread to all. Even non-Zimbabweans are waiting in anticipation to see what the end of July will bring.As usual there are some some who dismiss the date as a non event while others pin their hopes. Only the date has influence the economy and many investors have suspended investment wanting to see life after the 31st.Yet there is a very certain day when a very real final demonstration will change the government of Mnangagwa and any other. The real 31Ju will see the end of July. Not July Moyo but the cold deadly unfriendly period on earth will be replaced by the rule of God. It is a known fact that Jesus is coming again yet we chose to be worried about 31 July and not the second coming of Christ.Jesus is coming again. Personally and visibly, He is coming back. In power and glory, He will return to consummate His redemptive mission and to establish His eternal kingdom. Bible-believing Christians may disagree on some details surrounding the end times, but on this, we can agree: Jesus is coming again.Jesus' spoke about His return in Mark 13. We must remind ourselves that the primary purpose of the Bible's teachings on end time events is not merely to satisfy our curiosity. Rather, it is to reveal how to live now in light of future events. As we anticipate the demonstration of 31 July can we put it at the universal perspective.Note especially the final verse of the chapter 13. where Jesus said this: "And what I say to you, I say to everyone: Be alert!" (v. 37). The Greek word translated "be alert" ("stay awake," "watch") is the very last word of the chapter, and Jesus' final word on this subject in Mark's Gospel. It is where the emphasis lies in Mark 13. The recurring theme of Scripture concerning the second coming is to be ready, and Scripture is not silent on how to prepare:We can be well versed in politics bu Anesu's is coming again.Do you want to be prepared for Jesus' second coming? Then live like His first coming mattered.Jesus spoke parables about His return. In Luke 19:11-27, He told about a nobleman who traveled to a far country to become king. This nobleman called ten of his servants, gave them each a mina (coin), and told them: "engage in my business until I come back" (v. 13). After an unspecified duration of time, the nobleman returned as king and summoned his servants to give an account of their faithfulness. The first two servants had been productive with what was entrusted to them. But another servant had done nothing. He simply wrapped his mina in a cloth and hid it. His mistake was that he didn't act on what he professed to believe. He professed something about his master but didn't live by his profession, and lost his reward (vv. 21-23).Those who profess Christ as Lord and live according to their profession will receive great reward when Jesus returns.Twice in Mark 13 Jesus warned His disciples not to be led astray by false claim: "Watch out that no one deceives you… false prophets will arise and will perform signs and wonders to lead astray, if possible, the elect" (vv. 5-6,21-22). Paul warned, "Now concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our being gathered to him…. Don't let anyone deceive you in any way" (2 Thess. 2:1-3).The warning of Scripture is consistent: use discernment in listening to those who claim to have all the details of the end times figured out, and ignore those who resort to date setting end time events."Now concerning that day or hour no one knows—neither the angels in heaven nor the Son —but only the Father. Watch! Be alert! For you don't know when the time is coming" (Mark 13:32-33). If Jesus was content not to know the day or hour, then let's stop speculating about it. Be content with "no one knows … only the Father."Paul reminded Titus that Jesus' first coming brought salvation and it instructs us how to live "sensible, righteous, and godly" lives in this present age. It is our "blessed hope"—the expectation of Jesus' return—that compels us to do so (Titus 2:11-13).The promise that "the Lord will descend from heaven with a shout" in 1 Thessalonians 4:16 is followed by a command: "Therefore encourage one another with these words" (1 Thess. 4:18). Again, the affirmation that "the day of the Lord will come just like a thief in the night" (1 Thess. 5:2) is followed by the exhortation: "Therefore encourage one another and build each other up" (v. 11).Scripture's teachings about the second coming are not given to satisfy our personal fascination with future events but that the body of Christ might encourage one another with the promises.If we're not careful, the delay in Jesus' return will lead us to complacency. Living in the expectation that He could return today compels us to live every day for what really matters—for eternity.Jesus warned of troubling events as we near the end of the age, including persecution of believers (Mark 13:7-9). Then He added that nothing—not even persecution—should distract us from the one necessary thing: preach to the gospel to all nations (v. 10).Before ascending into heaven, Jesus gave the church its marching orders: "But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come on you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth" (Acts 1:8). The very next verses report that the disciples just stood there looking up into the sky. Two angels appeared and spoke the words the church today needs to hear: Why are you standing there gazing into heaven? Jesus is coming back—so get busy! (vv. 9-11).Jesus loves you. And he wants you to triumph; he won't let you fail. He gives you all the tools you need to be with him for eternity in heaven. May we all be ready for His coming for He is surely coming.May God bless you ass you chose to wait for our Lord. Whether you believe it or not Jesus is coming again. May the Lord meet you at the point of your need.AMEN and AmenVazet2000@yahoo.co.uk.