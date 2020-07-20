Demo timing might be wrong

Opinion / Columnist

THE July 31 planned demonstrations have stirred controversy in and outside the country as the date has coincided with the spike in COVID-19 cases.The obtaining situation in Zimbabwe clearly shows that we are under siege from COVID-19. The disease is spreading like veld fire. Health workers are on industrial action due to poor working conditions and some health facilities have shut their doors as nurses were being infected by COVID-19 at work.Coronavirus cases are on a relentless spike. A demonstration anytime under the current situation will help spread the disease to all places. Social distancing will be difficult to enforce during a public protest, especially on the streets.We also have to remember that the disease quickly spreads where people meet in large numbers. While the Constitution gives us the democratic right to assemble and associate, I think in the interest of public safety and health, let all concerned organisations and people bottle their anger, at least for now.Let us use other platforms to communicate our displeasure at the corruption that is now a symbol of our national leadership. We don't want to have a situation where we will have whole communities quarantined and people dying en masse because we ignored advice from the World Health Organisation and our own medical experts.Coronavirus is real. We risk los-ing the war against it if we allow our anger, frustration, emotion and anxiety to get the better of us to the extent of losing sound judgment. The world has been shaken by this disease. Developed nations are feeling its weight, hence let us not fall onto the sword of the invisible enemy.