Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Khupe has failed MDC-T

19 secs ago | Views
MEDIA reports indicate that the MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe plans to approach the Supreme Court to seek extension of her tenure at the helm of the opposition party without holding the extra-ordinary congress.

I have advised Khupe and Morgen Komichi before that the Supreme Court judgment was issued during the pandemic and was supposed to be implemented in the same environment.

I warned them to devise methods that suited the COVID-19 environment to ensure the extraordinary congress was held within the stipulated period, and also advised them to stick to the MDC constitutional requirements.

Interestingly, these comrades were wise enough to hold a WhatsApp national council meeting knowing that a physical meeting was impossible due to the pandemic. So are they now saying e-meetings are not official now that they have failed to prepare for the extra-ordinary congress?

The only anomaly regarding their WhatsApp national council meeting, which is the basis on which all the planning that has taken place was done, is that the WhatsApp was not constitutional and for that reason the planning process can be challenged at law as it was an outcome of a constitutionally-flawed meeting.

It was on the basis of the WhatsApp unconstitutional council meetings that legislators were recalled from Parliament and fired from the party.

If they cannot hold an e-congress when they made decisions based on an e-council meeting, then the whole process was fraudulent from the word go.

The Supreme Court ruling gave Khupe 90 days to organise an extra-ordinary congress, but her energies were expended on ensuring that MDC Alliance legislators were recalled from Parliament and Senate to create room for her and her cronies instead of planning for the extra-ordinary congress.

As advised in a previous article, there are 210 constituencies across the country and voting could have taken place at these 210 centres and if 5 000 delegates were expected to participate at the congress, only 24 people would have been required to assemble at each election centre to cast their votes.

Add a few monitors, the maximum number would have been well below 50 at each centre.

It is just bad leadership and greed which made Khupe fail to lead the process to organise the congress within the 90-day period.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Typical Zanu-PF arrogance cannot mask its failings

53 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's future bright, claims Mthuli Ncube

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Gono says never took RBZ farm merchanisation freebies

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF UK member condemns planned demos

23 mins ago | 36 Views

Over 1 000 arrested for violating Covid-19 curfew

23 mins ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo residents sue over Mnangagwa's street names

23 mins ago | 80 Views

'Brutal' shona police officers fail to have case dismissed

24 mins ago | 83 Views

Western Commonage suspends proceedings: 12 prosecutors in isolation

25 mins ago | 27 Views

Gono defends 'RBZ looting' on TV debate

25 mins ago | 94 Views

Ngarivhume used inciting language: Court

26 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths now 28

26 mins ago | 38 Views

6 TV channels to get licences

26 mins ago | 28 Views

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

10 hrs ago | 676 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

11 hrs ago | 2400 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

11 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

11 hrs ago | 862 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

11 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

11 hrs ago | 3653 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

11 hrs ago | 1155 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

11 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

11 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

11 hrs ago | 4466 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

11 hrs ago | 504 Views

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

12 hrs ago | 398 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

12 hrs ago | 463 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

12 hrs ago | 606 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

12 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimbabwe curfew fuels tension

12 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Excelgate book to launch online

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

No US$75 joy for civil servants

12 hrs ago | 617 Views

'Mnangagwa curfew a reminder of Rhodesia, Gukurahundi periods'

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zanu-PF slams Magaisa's hypocrisy

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man fined for beating up 'cheating' lover

12 hrs ago | 233 Views

Forex traders to pay US$ tax

12 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF, war vets warn instigators

12 hrs ago | 110 Views

More funds for Beitbridge-Harare Highway

12 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe waits in anticipation for the 31st July

15 hrs ago | 2326 Views

TM closes branch over Coronavirus case

15 hrs ago | 3481 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono to spend 4th night in prison

16 hrs ago | 2591 Views

R1.5 million business loan unveiled to Zimbabweans in South Africa

18 hrs ago | 2681 Views

Bindura man axes wife, kills self

18 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Komichi dismisses Mwonzora's nomination for President

19 hrs ago | 8426 Views

Shakespeare Mukoyi's father died of Coronavirus?

19 hrs ago | 3717 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days