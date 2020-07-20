Khupe has failed MDC-T

Opinion / Columnist

MEDIA reports indicate that the MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe plans to approach the Supreme Court to seek extension of her tenure at the helm of the opposition party without holding the extra-ordinary congress.I have advised Khupe and Morgen Komichi before that the Supreme Court judgment was issued during the pandemic and was supposed to be implemented in the same environment.I warned them to devise methods that suited the COVID-19 environment to ensure the extraordinary congress was held within the stipulated period, and also advised them to stick to the MDC constitutional requirements.Interestingly, these comrades were wise enough to hold a WhatsApp national council meeting knowing that a physical meeting was impossible due to the pandemic. So are they now saying e-meetings are not official now that they have failed to prepare for the extra-ordinary congress?The only anomaly regarding their WhatsApp national council meeting, which is the basis on which all the planning that has taken place was done, is that the WhatsApp was not constitutional and for that reason the planning process can be challenged at law as it was an outcome of a constitutionally-flawed meeting.It was on the basis of the WhatsApp unconstitutional council meetings that legislators were recalled from Parliament and fired from the party.If they cannot hold an e-congress when they made decisions based on an e-council meeting, then the whole process was fraudulent from the word go.The Supreme Court ruling gave Khupe 90 days to organise an extra-ordinary congress, but her energies were expended on ensuring that MDC Alliance legislators were recalled from Parliament and Senate to create room for her and her cronies instead of planning for the extra-ordinary congress.As advised in a previous article, there are 210 constituencies across the country and voting could have taken place at these 210 centres and if 5 000 delegates were expected to participate at the congress, only 24 people would have been required to assemble at each election centre to cast their votes.Add a few monitors, the maximum number would have been well below 50 at each centre.It is just bad leadership and greed which made Khupe fail to lead the process to organise the congress within the 90-day period.