Open letter to ZRP boss Matanga

GREETINGS to you Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga. I am a human rights defender and the watchdog of society.In most cases I write on issues of police brutality, corruption and unconstitutional activities of the police and the government of Zimbabwe.Today I come to you with this issue which needs your attention.Although some of your subordinates are beating up, abducting and raping citizens, I have decided to stand by this officer so that justice may prevail for him.Mr Commissioner-General Sir, there is this detail who was unfairly dismissed from your organisation in 2013. His name is Constable Robert Richard, force number 066384F.He was attached to the Police Protection Unit where he was assigned to protect the head of State and legislators at Parliament of Zimbabwe.The detail appeared at Chitungwiza Magistrate Court, CRB 2524/7/13 on allegations of assault, but was never convicted.However, ZRP convicted and sentenced him to seven days at Chikurubi Detention Barracks. After the detention, he was transferred to Mashonaland West province.While he was in Mashonaland West province, the officer-incharge, one Inspector Nyadore, who was at Kenzamba by then advised the detail to hand over his police uniform and ID since a suitability board had been held in his absence and directed that his salary be ceased.Commissioner Sir, Constable Richard has a family to look after. Right now he is unemployed and suffering. He is no longer able to send his children to school and buy them food.Since he was unfairly dismissed, I feel that he should be reinstated in the force.He might have contravened paragraph 35 of the Police Act, acting in an unbecoming manner, but convening a suitability board in his absence was unconstitutional, making his dismissal illegal