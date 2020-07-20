America should stop lecturing Zimbabwe

Latest News Editor's Choice


United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols is behaving like a demigod. He is indeed way out of order and lost because he has removed his diplomatic robes and stepped into the local political arena, wherein he has been blinded by the dust of the local politics.

Zimbabwe suffers from this foreign aggression from all fronts. The perpetrators of the disturbances are the strong economies who are bent on causing confusion in any country which has resources.

In a recent posting on Twitter, the US ambassador said "Transparency is critical even in an emergency for democracy to function," as he railed against purported corruption in Zimbabwe.

Just like the European Union (EU), the US has decided to run with the corruption narrative to checkmate growing calls from across the world to remove illegal sanctions they imposed on Zimbabwe.

To amplify their calls, they have roped in political activists masquerading as journalists and also pliable opposition parties. As a result, the planned July 31 demonstration is being given acres of space on social media platforms just to make it appear that corruption is the biggest elephant in the room.

Zimbabwe is being judged on the same issues that western nations themselves fail to uphold.

They are racists in how they treat Zimbabwe. White countries get away with murder and no one raises a finger. Money is being used to divide Africans and Zimbabweans in particular. If there was no donor funding for these activists, we would have found unity long back. It is money that gives these activists the mojo to continue painting the country black.

It is not a secret that Hopewell Chin'ono is a political activist, journalism is only used as a cover to protect his activism. Foreign interventions are attempts by governments, covertly or overtly, to influence political positions in another country.

There are many ways that nations have accomplished regime change abroad, and electoral intervention is only one of those methods. What we are seeing now is how America is using the opposition to destroy Zimbabwe.

Indeed, there is more corruption in the Western countries as has been captured by the media there.

The British Covid-19 procurement scandal continues after a newly published contract revealed yet another business with little experience or expertise being awarded a multi-million-pound contract to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the NHS.

Design company Luxe Lifestyle Ltd was awarded a £25 million contract on 27 April to supply garments for biological or chemical protection to the NHS. According to Companies House, the business was incorporated by fashion designer Karen Brost in November 2018. However, it appears to have no employees, no assets and no turnover.

Additional research into the company's background using business information provider Endole revealed no evidence that the company has done any trading at all. It is not clear how a business with no experience in the sector is able to meet its contractual requirements to provide 1,2 million gowns and 10 million FFP2/KN95 masks to the NHS during a national crisis. This scenario is exactly the scenario in the Drax International.

The difference is that this was done by a British company and the rules of corruption in the UK are completely different from the rules which apply in Zimbabwe.

The Americans did not even Tweet a complaint about this company, but made a meal out of the Zimbabwean situation. This shows us that America uses Zimbabweans who are bent on tarnishing the country's image.

What this shows us is that the nations who appointed themselves masters of clean governance are masters of corruption and deception. This only shows that their intentions are never about good governance. It is just a ploy to destabilise the good country of Zimbabwe. While in America, the White House pushed FEMA to give its biggest coronavirus contract to a company that never had to bid.

In America, the Trump White House's involvement in purchasing supplies is highly unusual, because the task of figuring out the best suppliers is typically left to procurement professionals and acquisition lawyers who know the markets' best.

This corruption exhibited by America is only a privilege of America and not any other. Vice President Mike Pence leads the official White House Coronavirus Task Force, which is made up of representatives from federal agencies and is overseeing the pandemic response.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a White House official, has also established his own group working on the coronavirus response, which critics have dubbed a "shadow task force," complaining that it adds another layer of confusion and bureaucracy to an already chaotic government effort.

This interference by the White House is seen as normal simply because it has been done by the big brother. When the Americans complained, Trump fired the head of the coronavirus bailout oversight board. If this was done in Zimbabwe, it will be the US Embassy who will lead the tweets. This behaviour is undiplomatic, pervasive and totally obscene.

In the past few years, a lot of minerals were discovered in Zimbabwe. The greedy superpowers have stretched their hands to dip into our national cake.

In order to achieve this, they have to cause confusion and civil strife. Exploitation of any resources needs civil strife as it is a good breeding ground for corruption and exploitation. America has mastered conflict causation in order to manage their stealing of our resources. It is a pity that our people are ready to be used as the conductors of such.

The Ambassador of America to Zimbabwe must just be withdrawn because he is not a diplomat. He is abusing the diplomatic privilege he has; he is a political activist who is disturbing the nation.

The attack on Zimbabwe by the US embassy has gone beyond the bounds of diplomatic etiquette. No where in the world can one witness such provocation. There are thousands of corruption cases in the US, yet they have the audacity of attacking Zimbabwe.

The arrests of the two man in Zimbabwe and the way America tries to make heroes out of them is pathetic. No one should be above the law in Zimbabwe. It does not have to matter whether the person is supported by American ambassador or not.

Zimbabwe is a sovereign nation and must not be guided by the countries who are condoning corruption in their own countries.

Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

