Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

America wants Biti, Sikhala to remove Chamisa?

4 hrs ago | Views
Ever wondered why Nelson Chamisa chose to hand over reigns to the insipid WELSHMAN NCUBE as he grieved over loss of his dear mother? Or why the WELSH man got mired in TRUST FUNDS controversy soon after that appointment?? Unfortunately our media are not always adept of showing us the world in a grain of sand!!!

Here we go: The US Embassy in Harare whose govt has always rooted for Tendai Biti as safe bet for American interests here, had hoped to use Ngarivhume and his pseudo-leadership of July 31 disturbances to re-launch Tendai Biti as the new leader of MDC-Alliance, with the impulsive Jobho Sikhala as the TONG for handling hot pieces. Both men are America's centurions, Biti designated to play the Philosopher-King, while Sikhala is the Hotspur of the equation.

The choice of Ngarivhume - another of America's men whose roots are in Chipinge - was the right face for that operation which would have consigned Nelson Chamisa to the dustbin. Previous to Ngarivhume, Americans had hoped for the Malawian cleric, Shingi Munyeza, who was later dropped for being inorganic and tainted after hopes of washing him clean by goading ED to fire him from PAC failed. The key calculation was to ensure that the well-healed insurrection be led by a political nearly-man who would not prove a runaway, thus securing Tendai Biti's take-over. Nelson Chamisa got wind of it, forcing him to counter that by appointing the man from Wales, while dodging brickbats of violent demonstrations under the plausible cover of "in mourning".

The young man doesn't want risks, which is what riles Americans whose wish is confrontational politics in Zimbabwe. Soon after, and to checkmate this counter, the Biti group used a wing of G-40 hoping to stop the man from Wales in his tracks!! Unfortunately both sides misread the macroenvironment, and scenario-build on a hesitant State. How wrong!!! It's now back to drawing board, banking on international pressure and nursing of different projects of inspiring opposition and dissent, a fraction of which has been subcontracted to Dumisani Muleya and his Beverley Court project which will not take off zvayo!!!

I should have revealed the bristling tensions within the opposition camp, accentuated by Shingi Munyeza and his make-belief Transitional Mechanism which he wanted powered by technocrats, to the chagrin of both Nelson Chamisa whose Mandaza-inspired NTA is a variant of parties- and .politicians-led GNU, and the American/Biti model whose successor structure remains inchoate, unlike its clear #ZanupfMustGo end-state. In the wake of Munyeza's pulpit vituperations, a concerned Chamisa reached Ibbo Mandaza to understand what Munyeza was up to. Mandaza described and dismissed Munyeza is irreverent terms, which is how the small, dull sun set on the small, failed pseudo-cleric. That trimmed the fight to the Chamisa/Biti dialectic whose writhing throes we witness now, but fated to end shortly. Zviri kuzipa izvi.  

In the intervening weeks, we will see efforts to rubbish ED as a reformer and Zimbabwe as an investment destination. It won't matter though. The die is cast and Zimbabwe no longer relies on Western capital alone to take off. It looks inward for capital formation, aided by the rest of the willing world!! The pleasures of a multipolar world. In the meantime, Zimbabwe must ensure Covid-19 is kept undertow, ensure discipline in the market and, stop misperceptions of looming instability to create an environment safe for her recovery and inevitable take-off.




Source - Twitter
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Mutsvangwa statement on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

25 mins ago | 163 Views

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

1 hr ago | 1776 Views

'31 July mass protest organisers to be personally liable for any damage to property'

2 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Graca Machel Trust speaks on Hopewell Chin'ono's fraud allegations

3 hrs ago | 2531 Views

BREAKING: Newsday journalist Blessed Mhlanga arrested

4 hrs ago | 2572 Views

PROPHECY: Bulawayo Pastor reveals how Coronavirus will end

6 hrs ago | 4159 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 3312 Views

Long winter for Gomba, Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 1103 Views

I don't enjoy recalling MPs, says Mudenda

6 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Bulawayo residents resist renaming of streets after Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1794 Views

United Nations calls out Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3428 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed State, says ZCTU

6 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Man stabs father-in-law

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

Prophet rapes girl during 'healing ritual'

6 hrs ago | 507 Views

Witchcraft accusations: Villager sues community for $900,000

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends sacking of hospital CEOs

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Concern raised over corpses smuggling

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

America should stop lecturing Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 442 Views

ZimDollar future bright, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 728 Views

Ramaphosa roped into Hopewell Chin'ono's court case

6 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Zimbabwe Curfew regulations clarified

6 hrs ago | 2442 Views

Digital trade is the next big thing in Africa

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zinef condemns arrest of Chin'ono

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Organisations lobby for improved education sector wages

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mutsvangwa to address the nation on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

18 hrs ago | 6523 Views

WATCH: The Patriotic Front President tells Zimbabweans to forget Gukurahundi

19 hrs ago | 3064 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe against using pandemic for clampdown

19 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Zimbabwe protests leaders flee their homes

19 hrs ago | 6452 Views

Khupe's MDC starves youths

19 hrs ago | 3179 Views

WATCH: Chin'ono urges Zimbabweans to keep fighting against corruption

20 hrs ago | 3010 Views

Mnangagwa mourns ex-Tanzanian President

20 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Police tighten lockdown regulations

20 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Accident leaves one dead

20 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Man sues tsikamtandas for defamation

20 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Zapu not part of planned July 31 protests

20 hrs ago | 623 Views

Econet issues statement on network issues

20 hrs ago | 1956 Views

'Forget Colonialism, Gukurahundi lets build a new Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Tanzania's former president Benjamin Mkapa dies

20 hrs ago | 377 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa donates food to nurses and doctors

21 hrs ago | 9716 Views

Econet experiences nationwide blackout

23 hrs ago | 4810 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail...to remain in prison till 7 August

24 hrs ago | 3577 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days