Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Don't shoot the critic

26 Jul 2020 at 16:21hrs | Views
IN order to solve our problems we have to first identify them, but we human beings have an inherent flaw of not being able to give ourselves an accurate self-evaluation more often than not, so who else is better placed to rightly pick out our shortcomings other than our critics?

Simply put: We benefit a lot from constructive criticism, as it enables us to spot our faults and come up with possible solutions.

Now and again, I pray that our leaders humbly accept criticism and not become defensive or, even worse, attack their critics. Shortcomings can't be defended and attacks won't make them disappear.

There's no doubt that it takes an enlightened leadership to realise that a government can't operate optimally without critics constantly checking its performance, coming up with contrary views and compiling reports. The onus falls on the leadership to read those reports, analyse them and take corrective measures.

Leaders must understand that critics are not the "bad dudes" and shouldn't be treated as enemies of the State. Actually it is the bootlickers who are the bad dudes. In fact critics are a blessing, who - if their views are taken positively - will help in getting to the root of the issues being raised and add value to the performance of the leadership.

Any government, anywhere in the world, has to be questioned on its decisions. When quizzed, it mustn't jump to conclude that the motive is to destabilise it. Critics help in preventing chaos in a country as they push its leadership to pay attention to good governance and transparency as well as establish a tight system of checks and balances.

The leaders, therefore, should allow the critics to clarify issues they raise and give specific examples. That way they will be able to process the information and share their perspective.

The State will attract unnecessary international attention by snubbing constructive criticism. Our re-engagement drive with the West and international financiers will lose momentum if adverse reports are not dealt with and our mantra "Zimbabwe is open for business" will suffer further, giving ammunition to those who advocate continuation of sanctions.

The Daily News on Sunday and its sister paper the Daily News always give acres of space to critics to air their views.

The leadership shouldn't pay a blind eye to these reports. Recently the focus of some critics was on human rights and the two publications did an excellent job in capturing the gist of the reports. The critics addressed the issue of

Zimbabweans exposed to the alleged abuse from the-powers-that-be. They focused on the need for ordinary people to become empowered. Rights groups have accused the government of suppressing people's freedom through the alleged use of brute force.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) revealed in a report that more than 4 000 cases of human rights violations were recorded in June.

In its report, the human rights watchdog indicated that in addition to worsening economic conditions in the country, citizens were being subjected to rights violations under the pretext of enforcing lockdown regulations.

Recently, United Nations (UN) experts slammed the government over its reported pattern of disappearances and torture, saying that they appear to be aimed at suppressing protests and dissent.

The ZPP further said that the rights violations witnessed in June were an indication that Zimbabwe was sliding into full autocracy, characterised by artless arrests and abductions.

The UN special rapporteur on rights of freedom of peaceful assembly and of association Clement Voule, presented a report to the Human Rights Council alleging the government is failing to implement sound economic and political reforms, while shrinking the country's democratic space.

Voule visited the country last year, on the government's invitation to assess the level of enjoyment of the rights to freedom of assembly and participation.

He presented his findings to the Human Rights Council, which indicated that more needed to be done to promote the right to assembly, association and democratic participation in the country.

Let's embrace criticism in a bid to spruce up the image of Zimbabwe, which is viewed unfavourably by international investors.

Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

23 mins ago | 59 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

26 mins ago | 227 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

58 mins ago | 129 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

4 hrs ago | 831 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

5 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

5 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 785 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 746 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1108 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 623 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3225 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

7 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

8 hrs ago | 5650 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4205 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3445 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 864 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 492 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days