Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Govt misled civil servants on US$75 allowances

27 Jul 2020 at 08:48hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT'S treatment of its workers particularly barring them from accessing their US$75 allowances in hard currency merely demonstrates how it has perfected the art of frustrating not only its employees, but the country's citizen in general.

It is quite shocking that it would go on to claim that if the civil servants access the allowances in hard currency, they would flood the parallel market. Well, the parallel market is already flooded thanks to the government's economic policies that have failed to turn around the economy and have simply further impoverished ordinary people.

In any case, the parallel forex market has the true value of the foreign currency exchange rate which is being used as a baseline for shops to price their goods or services. Government's tinkering with the exchange rate has not helped matters. You cannot run the exchange rate and indeed the economy on a command basis. It will not work.

It appears that the government misled the civil servants after encouraging them to open nostro bank accounts to access the funds, and now in a spectacular turn around, the government is telling them they will not access had cash.

Perhaps the biggest shock is Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana's claim that banks were the ones compelling civil servants to liquidate their allowances within the banks so they could mop up forex from "poor workers" when it is the government itself that has given the directive according to Finance minister Mthuli Ncube.

The fact that the Apex Council said there was no clear explanation on the allowances they were supposed to get is itself proof that government is being elusive, thus the widespread confusion that has gripped the civil service. It is this kind of behaviour that has made citizens extremely suspicious of the government.

Typical of the government, it found an immediate scapegoat in the banks which, understandably, are battling to meet the demand for the new cards from the 300 000 civil servants, some of whom do not yet have the nostro accounts to begin with. This was obviously going to be a logistic nightmare, and all these are things the government should have explained to its employees.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

25 mins ago | 62 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

27 mins ago | 250 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

1 hr ago | 133 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

5 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

5 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 787 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1110 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 624 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3228 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

7 hrs ago | 2813 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

8 hrs ago | 5652 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4206 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3447 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 865 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 492 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days