Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

4 hrs ago | Views
HARARE residents have complained over unfair distribution of subsidised roller meal which they claimed favoured uniformed forces and government officials.

The residents made the claims to Harare residents Trust (HrT), and also implored the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) to avail sufficient roller meal to retail shops in residential areas.

They want the roller meal to be sold at affordable prices to allow for fair and transparent competition among the different brands of mealie-meal on the market.

"Most residents told the HrT in community engagements that they are disappointed and frustrated by the current mealie meal distribution system that favours the uniformed forces and other government-linked officials," the HrT said in a statement.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing a serious shortage of subsidised roller meal for the past year. The situation deteriorated during the COvID-19 lockdown with residents queuing for the staple food, raising fears of the spread of the deadly virus.

"Ordinary residents have claimed that the subsidised mealie-meal was being distributed to bigger supermarkets, but tuck shops and small shops were denied access," HRT said.

"This has worsened the availability of cheaper and preferable mealie-meal to the majority of residents who live in the high density residential suburbs."

The lobby group added: "The majority of the suburbs do not have bigger supermarkets, so residents there depend on tuckshops and small businesses for their requirements.

"However, under the existing COvID-19 lockdown regulations, most of the small businesses and tuckshops have been forced to close shop. Moreover, even when they open, they do not receive the subsidised mealie-meal."

The residents also accused managers of big retail outlets of channelling the roller meal to the black market, selling it for as much as US$4 per 10kg packet.

"Therefore, when residents spend longer hours waiting outside big supermarkets to be served, they are always told that the stock has been all sold," the lobby group said.

"Yet they see the soldiers, police, war veterans and other politically connected organisations and individuals accessing huge quantities of the much sought product that they resell on the parallel market."

The trust, however, argued that the current pricing of the subsidised mealie-meal promoted corruption.

The HRT urged the authorities to consider a pricing model that was both sustainable and fair to all stakeholders.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

9 mins ago | 0 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

18 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

19 mins ago | 38 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

20 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

21 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

22 mins ago | 10 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

23 mins ago | 46 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

24 mins ago | 7 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 636 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

2 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 723 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 721 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

4 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

4 hrs ago | 701 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

4 hrs ago | 947 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5480 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

8 hrs ago | 2576 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 4153 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

8 hrs ago | 3354 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 380 Views

Police keen to interview activists

8 hrs ago | 368 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

8 hrs ago | 848 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

8 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

8 hrs ago | 476 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 610 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2951 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days