Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

29 Jul 2020 at 14:00hrs | Views
Gukurahundi perpetrators evading accountability and justice by running to the realm of the dead.

While not every death, and this particular one is a tragedy, it is with sadness that we learn of the death of Perence Shiri, who before was Bigboy Chikerema, also known as Black Jesus during his days commanding Gukurahundi brigade.

We mourn not his death but that of tens of thousands of ZAPU and Matabeleland victims of his rapes, torture, murders, disappearances, and the never-ending trauma his barbarism left behind southwest of Zimbabwe.

We are sad because, just like Mugabe recently, he has died before accounting for his diabolical actions and thus bringing closure to his victims of Gukurahundi.

The details of his infamous command of the 5th Brigade, during which he figuratively equated himself to a Black Jesus who held the oxygen tank to his victim's lives, with power to determine who lives or dies, are still needed by the victims and the country as a whole.

 It's a pity that he has gone to his grave without asking for an apology and seeking to reconcile with his victims.

We again call upon the Government to set up a Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission to thoroughly investigate the Gukurahundi genocide, before the perpetrators, who include the current President of the country all die.

A Transitional Justice process,  complete with all other ingredients for delivering justice in its totality must be allowed to take place as a step in resolving this long-standing conflict.

We call upon the government to seriously consider a timely resolution to the genocide and desist from cat and mouse games they currently are playing with the victims.

This is important so as to avoid the transfer of pain and anger to our next generations thereby sowing never-ending conflict between our peoples and reaping the most adversely devastating consequences.




Source - Iphithule Maphosa
