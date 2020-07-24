Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Mthwakazi nation, not mourning the Zimbabwean terrorist Perrence Shiri'

9 hrs ago | Views
Today Zimbabwe happens to be grieving after the sudden death through the deadly Corona Virus, of the so-called "Black Jesus" of the 1980s. A self-proclaimed 'Jesus' figure during the 5th brigade operations against the people of Matabeleland and Midlands.

Perrence Shiri follows his mentor and butcherer of our People and Gukurahundist Robert Mugabe whom we saw being celebrated in his death as an icon among the people of Zimbabwe while tears are still the daily food for the  Gukurahundi survivors in Matabeleland and Midlands.

These Gukurahundist leaders are still the face of Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans continue to celebrate them despite their ugly and ferocious history against humanity.

It is an unfortunate thing that Zimbabwe has long-delayed justice for the Gukurahundi atrocities against the people of Matabeleland and Midlands and such culprits as Perrence Shiri, Robert Mugabe and many others who were involved are dying without facing justice, not to say, they will not even apologize for such evils they perpetrated against humanity while they are still alive. A good example is Emerson Mnangagwa, who was the state security and the man behind all the dirty work that was commanded by Perence Shiri in his capacity as the commander of the 5th brigade all shona squad that left a trail of destruction around Mthwakazi nation.

Emerson Mnangagwa proudly says in his current capacity as the imposed President of Zimbabwe, 'Let bygones be bygones". What a shame because he and his friends, the likes of Sydney Sekeramayi and the current Vice president of Zimbabwe Constantine Chiwenga have cases pending for them in the judgement bar of the International Court of justice. They are busy using the offices of government as a decoy to escape justice.

Though death is an equalizer, it should remain a known fact that the over 50000 souls who were killed mercilessly during the 1983-87 atrocities which the perpetrators of the same call 'disturbances' to sanitize it or 'a moment of madness' as said by Robert Mugabe are crying for justice. The evils will haunt Zimbabwe forever as the issue remains unresolved.

Matabeleland needs a cleansing and nothing will ever normalize in Zimbabwe. The dark cloud will continue to haunt the families of all these perpetrators of evil and their generations to come. We all will live to witness this, this shall continue and haunt even the tribe of Mashonaland as this was done and continues to be done collectively by the same ethnic group through diverse and varied ways that seek to exterminate all the people of Mthwakazi.

Mnangagwa as currently sitting on that throne of blood must fully understand that the people of Matabeleland and Midlands are finally giving up and are asking to be separated from Zimbabwe. This follows a letter that was written by the President of Mthwakazi Republic Party Mqondisi Moyo to Emerson Mnangagwa, that was clearly stating that we want out of this country.

To all the Zimbabwean Community, when I say Zimbabwe I mean all of Mashonaland, we await to read and see your comments about this Perrence Shiri. We await to hear how you will death praise this fallen snake and the kind of burial you will accord him. This should tell the world around as to what you think of the people of Mthwakazi.

We call upon all the people of Mthwakazi and all institutions within Mthwakazi to offer no respect whatsoever to this man who commanded the 5th brigade that massacred our people. Say no to any calls to give respect whatsoever. Tear off the Zimbabwean flags instead of the half-mast flying call.

This is not a time for us to mourn, it is not a time to celebrate but a time to defy, flout this evil. Let's honour the souls crying for justice by doing the strange things never done, tear away the Zimbabwean flag within Mthwakazi territories.

We won't respect the man who bayoneted, tortured, maimed, raped and killed even innocent unborn babies. This Perrence Shiri commanded the destruction of the future and the dream of our people. He commanded a wiping away of a nation.

-A detailed case study from the MRP National Secretary for Justice & Reconciliation regarding the Gukurahundi issue and the continued death of the perpetrators and the delay of justice shall be following soon.

Let God judge this wicked nation called Zimbabwe!!

Let all the victims of Gukurahundi rest in eternal peace.

For Peace and Justice in Our lifetime

Velile D Moyo
National Secretary of Information & Publicity (MRP)

Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ Farm Mechanization Saga: Kasukuwere produces V11s

7 hrs ago | 3431 Views

ZBC confirms positive Covid-19 case

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Kazembe Kazembe dismisses accident reports

8 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Nine ZUPCO employees test positive of Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni dumps Chamisa...reports to Thokozani Khupe?

8 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Kazembe Kazembe's accident saga deepens

10 hrs ago | 5753 Views

Suspected state agents armed with AK47s storm Josphat Ngulube's house

10 hrs ago | 3532 Views

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

11 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

11 hrs ago | 6144 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

11 hrs ago | 964 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

11 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

12 hrs ago | 613 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

12 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

12 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

14 hrs ago | 1088 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

14 hrs ago | 3668 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

14 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

15 hrs ago | 836 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

15 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

15 hrs ago | 3155 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

15 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

15 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

15 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

15 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

16 hrs ago | 526 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

16 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

16 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

16 hrs ago | 1841 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

16 hrs ago | 406 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

16 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

16 hrs ago | 787 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

16 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

16 hrs ago | 518 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

17 hrs ago | 4107 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

17 hrs ago | 4653 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

17 hrs ago | 436 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

18 hrs ago | 6903 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

19 hrs ago | 3069 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

19 hrs ago | 5570 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

19 hrs ago | 3804 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days