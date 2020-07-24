ZBC confirms positive Covid-19 case

Opinion / Columnist

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has confirmed a positive Covid-19 case at its Pockets Hill studios in Harare.The development was revealed by Acting Chief Executive Officer Ms Halliet Rushwaya in a notice to staff members Tuesday evening.She said the employee concerned is now self-isolating at home while government guidelines regarding contact tracing, disinfection and testing are being implemented.Normal programming will also be affected while visitors won't be allowed at Pockets Hill until further notice.Staff at the Montrose Studios in Bulawayo were tested earlier this week while those in Harare are scheduled to undergo testing this Wednesday.