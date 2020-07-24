RBZ Farm Mechanization Saga: Kasukuwere produces V11s

Opinion / Columnist

It is with great disappointment that I learnt RBZ and some former executives of Fiscorp under which we were allocated farm equipment have professed ignorance on there being any payment on my part with respect to the items given to me.I have previously stated that I indeed made a payment, and if anything were left outstanding, I would be happy to receive the relevant invoice and settle the payment. However, nothing has been done except for public shaming of my person.Be that as it may, I would like to refresh the memory of those who no longer remember the terms under-which we were allocated equipment. On 19 November 2008, I signed a purchase agreement (attached hereto) with Fiscorp Private Limited wherein the following items were listed:1. Tractor - T405-072. Harrow - 1625-06The agreement was signed between myself and the Fiscorp General Manager on the 19th of November 2008 and it highlighted that I was to pay an amount of three trillion, three hundred and ninety billion, five hundred and thirty three million, two hundred and seventy five thousand dollars. It was a term of the agreement that I was to pay the full price within 12 months.Understanding the need for this equipment and my dedication to my farming operations, I made the payment the very next day, 20 November 2008 through a CFX electronic funds transfer in the sum of three trillion, three hundred and ninety billion, five hundred and thirty three million, two hundred and seventy five thousand dollars.The proof is attached hereto.Given their utterances in the Herald Newspaper, Mr. Kunaka and his cohorts appear to have had a case of amnesia where this agreement and subsequent payment are concerned and this is very unfortunate. Notwithstanding, the ball is in their court to prove that the payment was not indeed received and that an agreement stating the amount never existed. Baffling as it may be, given the clarity of the matter at hand, I trust that the correct offices will take the necessary steps at getting their affairs in order and not smearing people's names in the public domain for no reason at all.As previously mentioned, I am happy to pay for any other equipment I may have received if an invoice is availed and proof of who took delivery and signed for it's receipt is brought to my attention.