Zanu PF rigged election and now rigging covid-19 data with tragic consequences

7 hrs ago
This Zanu PF regime blatantly rigging the coronavirus statistics with disastrous consequences to us all!

"The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability," stated the EU Zimbabwe 2018 Election Observer Mission final report.

"(In the period 9 June to 25 July 2020) We have recorded 8 deaths out of 60 patients who were admitted in the red zone," a source at Parirenyatwa Hospital told New Zimbabwe.

"Of the bodies that were brought in dead, 13 tested positive for Covid-19."

So, Parirenyatwa Hospital alone (not counting the COVID-19 deaths from any of the other hospitals in Harare such as Harare Hospital, Avenues Clinic, Chitungwiza Hospital, Wilkins Hospital, etc.) had 21 deaths.

And yet as of today Tuesday 28th July 2020 Zimbabwe had a total of 40 corona virus-related deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The breakdown by Province was as follows:


So, the official death toll of Harare Province is less than half the death toll of Parerinyatwa Hospital alone!

We know that most hospitals and clinics up and down the country have not been testing aggressively all those with COVID-19 like symptoms and, as we can see with the Parerinyatwa Hospital, not all their reported COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths have been included in the national total. In short, Zimbabwe's COVID-19 reports, just like the July 2018 election results, are full of errors.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has been under-reporting the COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths.

Zanu PF blatantly rigged the July 2018 elections for the sole purpose of securing election victory. Zanu PF won the commanding 2/3 majority in parliament and Senate plus the party's candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa, won the presidency.

The consequence of rigging the elections was to confirm the country as a pariah state ruled by corrupt and lawless thugs and to drive away investors and lenders away. No one wants to do business with thugs, period. And so the economic meltdown, which had started in earnest following the violent seizure of the white-owned farms and the money printing crazy that fuelled inflation to soar to 500 billion per cent, has continued.

Zanu PF is under-reporting the coronavirus cases in the country for the sole purpose of hiding the regime's blundering incompetence in the handling of the virus and how hopeless ill-prepared the country is to deal with the pandemic.

South Africa whose population is 4 times that of Zimbabwe has raced ahead with 471 128 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7 497 deaths compared to Zimbabwe's 2 817 confirmed cases and 40 deaths.

If the Zimbabwe government had been testing, tracing and tracking as aggressively as it should then the country's COVID-19 figures would be ¼ of those of SA, at the very best. SA is certainly better equipped to deal with the coronavirus pandemic than Zimbabwe. SA's economy and its health care service are strong compared to those of Zimbabwe which have all but collapsed before the COVID-19 outbreak.

By under-reporting the coronavirus cases by a factor of over 40 times makes good reading but it also engenders a false sense of security amongst the populous, who would carry on with their lives without taking even the most basic precaution on the mistaken believe there is no virus. Meanwhile, the virus would be spreading far and wide.

Zimbabwe is a very secretive society, most health institutions, media houses, etc. are aware government is under-reporting of COVID-19 cases and, fearful of Zanu PF reprisal, are saying nothing. And so Zanu PF will get away with the lie the country had a few thousand COVID-19 deaths when the true figure is hundreds of times that!

Zanu PF blatantly rigged the July 2018 elections and now the party is blatantly understating the seriousness of the coronavirus in Zimbabwe. Under stating the seriousness of the virus is going to cost many, many lives; the party must be held to account for this!  




Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
